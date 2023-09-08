LAGRANGE — On a dreary, Friday night in September, the two-loss Garrett Railroaders tracked their way to LaGrange to do battle with the undefeated Lakeland Lakers.
The Railroaders would steam ahead victorious with a final score of 18-9.
Garrett was led by its junior quarterback Calder Hefty with 174 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns, one of which came at the end of an 85-yard touchdown scamper to give the Railroaders a 6-0 lead late in the second quarter.
“Last week it was Cam Ruble (who led the way). Tonight they really clamped down on him,” said Railroader head coach Chris DePew. “They played a lot of people in the box, but Calder’s good with the ball in his hands like you want your quarterback to be.”
Lakeland, and its sophomore quarterback Brayden Holbrook, would struggle to find its footing.
“Garrett played their tails off, and Coach DePew came with a good game plan to stop our offense,” said Lakeland head coach Ryan O’Shea. “They tackled well, they flowed to the ball well. They shut down a lot of things that we like to do.”
The first quarter, and a majority of the second, would skate by completely scoreless.
It wasn’t until just under the two-minute mark in the second quarter that somebody finally broke the plane of the end zone.
The scoring would open with the 85-yard quarterback keeper that would see Hefty scamper to the right, reverse field and turn on the afterburners.
The Railroaders would claim the lead and never look back.
Following a drive by the Lakers that would sputter out quickly, the Railroaders would take over once again and score another touchdown before halftime.
From near midfield, Hefty would once again put the shakes on the Laker defense. He would score from 27 yards out.
The Railroaders would head to the locker room leading Lakeland 12-0.
In the first half, Garrett would put up 179 yards, all on the ground. A stark contrast to Lakeland’s 86 total yards of offense,
The third quarter would feature more of the same from the first half. Ruble had a 3-yard touchdown run in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter. The Railroaders led 18-0 after not scoring on their third straight 2-point conversion attempt.
“We found something that was working,” said DePew. “When you get something going, you stay with it until they do something different. The plan (at the half) didn’t change a whole lot. We just wanted to see what they would do.”
Lakeland showed flashes of the high-powered offense it's showed over the first three games this season, but it wouldn’t quite be enough to give the Lakers the edge.
Junior Drannon Miller would punch in the only touchdown of the day for the Lakers from 4 yards out, a play that was setup by a scramble pitch-and-catch from Holbrook to tight end Keegan Merrifield for a 25-yard reception.
The fourth quarter would see the Lakers finding slightly more success moving the ball. However, scoring would come at a premium.
“We got down to the red zone a couple times and just couldn’t punch it in. We got beat 18-9, but we were only three plays away from that being a completely different game,” said O’Shea.
After forcing a turnover on downs with under five minutes to play, Garrett would chew the clock down. Being backed up inside their own 10, the Railroaders would elect to take a safety.
A mishap on the ensuing free kick would give the Lakers the ball on the GHS 35 with under two minutes to go.
Garrett’s defense would stiffen up with its heels on its own goal line and force another turnover on downs to close out the game.
The game gives Garrett a .500 record on the year at 2-2, and 1-0 in the Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division. Lakeland, on the other hand, receives their first statistic in the loss column. The Lakers left the field at 3-1, 0-1 in the NECC Big.
The Railroaders will look to extend their two-game win streak in Butler next Friday, when they do battle with Eastside.
Lakeland will also be on the road next Friday, when they take a trip to Steuben County to tie up with the Hornets from Angola High School.
