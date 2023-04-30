WINONA LAKE — Trine University's track and field teams competed in the Lancer Invitational Friday at Grace College. It was their final competition before the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Outdoor Championships, which will be held at Olivet College Thursday and Friday.
Both Thunder teams had many solid performances.
The women's team was highlighted by two event wins, Kendallville's Madelyn Summers in the hammer throw at 144 feet and Mallory Wood in the pole vault by clearing the bar at 8 feet, 6.25 inches.
Churubusco High School graduate Bree Fulkerson was seventh in the hammer throw at 120-1.
Summers led Trine in the shot put in fourth place at 36-4.75. Zharia Dodson was fifth at 36 feet, Abby Sanner was seventh at 34-5.75 and Kassandra Swank placed eighth at 33-8.75.
The javelin was where Malena Ricks finished second at 93 feet. Dodson was fourth at 83-5 and Peyton Schuring was seventh at 77-5.
Chloe Bard was the Thunder's top scorer in the discus in fifth place at 113-9. Sanner was sixth at 111-3.
The Trine men only competed in one track event, the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Eli Shoup won its in 10 minutes, 31.54 seconds, and Thunder teammate Matt Hoop was second in 10:38.39.
Trine had five athletes inside the top eight in the discus, led by Brandan Cross in third at 133 feet. Andrew Henderson was fourth at 132-8 with Colten Zableckis sixth (117-2), Kimball Hughes seventh (115-3) and Chase Lewis eighth (115-3).
The Thunder also had four of the top six spots in the shot put. Alexander Lewis was second with a throw of 48-9. Theodore Samra was third at 47-5.75, Hughes was fifth at 46-0.75 and Noah Chew was sixth at 46-0.50.
Also taking second-place finishes for Trine were Samra in the hammer throw at 172-6 and Colton Wampler in the javelin at 144-10.
Also in the hammer, Jacob Barkey finished third at 163 feet and Dillon Dennison was fifth at 149-2.
