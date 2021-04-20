College Volleyball
Purdue women top Ducks in NCAA TournamentOMAHA, Neb. — The Purdue women’s volleyball team defeated Oregon 25-17, 25-16, 22-25, 26-24 in an NCAA Tournament regional semifinal match Sunday night.
West Noble High School graduate Maddie Schermerhorn had 11 digs, two assists and one kill for the Boilermakers.
Seventh-seeded Purdue played second-seeded Kentucky in a regional final Monday night.
Hart, Pilots win NAIA tourney opener
WALESKA, Ga. — East Noble High School graduate Payton Hart helped Bethel College’s women’s volleyball team win its opening round match in the NAIA Tournament over Reinhardt, Georgia, Saturday, 25-19, 25-22, 20-25, 25-21.
Hart had nine kills, nine digs, two aces, two assists and a block assist.
The Pilots (25-6) will begin pool play in the national tournament at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, next Tuesday.
Schedule Adjustments
A few area events scheduled for Monday were postponed or canceled. The Central Noble-Wawasee girls tennis match was postponed with no make-up date announced, and the tennis match between Lakeland and Westview was postponed.
The baseball game between Central Noble and Canterbury was also postponed with no reschedule date.
The track meet between Central Noble and West Noble scheduled for today was pushed to Thursday. Today’s girls tennis match of Lakewood Park at Lakeland was canceled and will not be made up.
East Noble’s baseball game scheduled for Wednesday against Bishop Luers was postponed to Wednesday, May. 19. The Knights’ tennis match against Bellmont today was moved to Wednesday, April 28, and the East Noble-DeKalb boys golf match for today was pushed back to Thursday.
Prep Softball Panthers defeat Legends in six
FORT WAYNE — Prairie Heights defeated North Side 12-2 in six innings Monday.
Kalli Aaron was 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and three runs batted in. Bre Walter also had four hits and three runs scored.
Haylee Henderson had two hits, two RBIs and two runs.
Grace Hayward and Kiana Allshouse combined to allowed seven hits, no earned runs, a walk and five strikeouts in the circle.
Westview wins
FREMONT — Warriors’ Alexys Antal tossed five innings, allowed one hit and struck out 13 in a 12-0 win over Fremont Monday.
Antal also had three hits at the plate with three runs batted in. Kelsey Rich was 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Addie Bender was also 3-of-4 with two RBIs. Savanna Strater had two hits, including a double.
Hornets outlast Cadets
ANGOLA — Angola came back from a 7-1 deficit after five and a half innings Monday to defeat Concordia 8-7 in eight innings.
The Hornets (4-5) scored four runs in the sixth inning and two in the seventh to force extra innings. Harper Henney tripled and scored on a throwing error in the bottom of the eighth to win it.
LPC falls to Jets
AUBURN — Lakewood Park lost to Adams Central 16-8 and 17-7 on Saturday.
Megan Knox hit a two-run homer for the Panthers in the first game, and freshman Grace Merkel hit her second round tripper of the season in the second contest.
Prep Baseball Churubusco beat Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY — The visiting Eagles scored multiple runs in the fourth and the seventh in a 7-3 win Monday.
Brayten Gordon, Cal Ostrowski, Evan Snyder and Seth Abel each had two hits for ‘Busco, and Gordon and Blake Shepler each had two runs batted in.
Ostrowski tossed four innings, allowed a run on six hits with four strikeouts. Shepler pitched the final three innings and allowed no earned runs on five hits.
Blazers defeat Lakewood Park
BUTLER — Three players had two hits each as Eastside’s baseball team defeated Lakewood Park 14-4 at Butler Monday.
The game was called after 4-1/2 innings because of the 10-run rule.
Jack Buchanan, Colben Steury and Owen Willard had two hits each for the Blazers (6-3).
Steury homered, scored twice and drove in two. Willard had a triple, drove in one and scored three times. Buchanan scored twice and drove in a pair.
Hayden Gardner, Dylan Hertig and Caleb Vanover picked up hits for Eastside. Vanover drove in two runs.
Liam Franz pitched the first four innings for the win. He struck out six, walked two and allowed three hits. Carsen Jacobs allowed three hits, a walk and struck out one in an inning of relief.
Lakewood Park led 2-0 after a half inning. Eastside answered with three in its half of the first and scored 11 times in the third.
Gabe Dager and Corbin White had two hits each for the Panthers. One of Dager’s hits was a double. White drove in three runs.
Prep Boys Golf Heights defeats ECA
HOWE — Prairie Heights won over Elkhart Christian 211-214 Monday at Cedar Lake.
Brayden Levitz was medalist with a 42 to lead the Panthers.
Heights also had 53 from Noah Butler, 57 from Cameron Sailor, 59 from Collin Keeslar and 64 from Jay Abbott.
College Baseball Thunder sweep Comets
ANGOLA — Trine took both games of a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association doubleheader with Olivet Sunday afternoon, 14-0 and 14-2, at Jannen Field.
In game one, Adam Wheaton (2-3) pitched a complete game 5-hit shutout for the Thunder (5-16, 5-7 MIAA). He struck out 10 and walked one.
Wheaton was named MIAA Baseball Pitcher of the Week for those efforts.
Jake Conley and A.J. Mitchell each drove in three runs for Trine. Adam Stefanelli was 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Matt Weis was 2-for-2 with a walk, two runs and two RBIs.
In game two, the Thunder scored in every inning they batted. Drew Bradford was the starting and winning pitcher, allowing two earned runs and four hits in four-plus innings.
Conley was a home run short of the cycle and had a sacrifice play. He was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two runs batted in. Mitchell drove in three more runs, and Joe Fiorucci scored three runs.
College Soccer Kalamazoo women end Trine’s season
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Trine’s 2020-21 women’s soccer year ended with a 4-0 loss to Kalamazoo in a first-round match of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament Monday night.
The Hornets (5-2) led 1-0 at the half, then scored two goals in the first five and a half minutes of the second half.
Kai Ketola had two goals and an assist for Kalamazoo, who will host Hope in a semifinal match on Wednesday.
Carmen Sweigard made five saves in goal for Trine (8-6) in the first half. Jessalyn Friederick made four saves in the second half.
College Softball Trine’s Rosey honored by MIAA
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University freshman pitcher Adrienne Rosey was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Softball Pitcher of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Rosey was 2-0 with a save and a 0.70 earned run average last week. The Schoolcraft, Michigan, resident allowed two runs (one earned) and four hits while striking out 16 in 10 innings pitched.
The Thunder’s MIAA doubleheader at Olivet was postponed by rain Monday and will be played on Thursday, starting at 3 p.m.
College Lacrosse Thunder women battle in loss
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s lacrosse team ended its regular season with an 18-14 loss to Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival Calvin Saturday at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
The Thunder (5-8, 1-5 MIAA) came back from an eight-goal deficit with just under four minutes left in the first half to get within one midway through the second half.
Liv Ghent, Kristin John and Danielle Gargiulo had three goals apiece for Trine. Ghent had four assists and John also had an assist. Emily Morthorst made 11 saves in goal. The Knights are 7-5, 5-1.
The sixth-seeded Thunder will play at third-seeded Hope Saturday in a first-round game of the MIAA Tournament.
Trine men lose at Calvin
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trine’s men’s lacrosse team lost to Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association co-leader Calvin 15-5 on Saturday.
The Knights (7-2, 4-0 MIAA) led 10-3 at the half and shut out the Thunder in the fourth quarter.
Matt Zanichelli had two goals and Josh Ward had two assists for Trine (4-5, 3-2). Anthony Marasco made nine saves in a little over three quarters in goal.
College Tennis Trine teams downed by Hope
ANGOLA — Both Trine University tennis teams lost to Hope 9-0 in Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association duals Saturday at the Ryan Tennis Center.
The Thunder men are 11-5, 3-2 in the MIAA. The Trine women are 13-4, 4-2.
Women: Hope 9, Trine 0
Singles: 1. Sydney Jackson (H) def. Ashley Spirrison 6-2, 6-4. 2. Leah Newhof (H) def. Jadyn Davis 6-3, 6-0. 3. Bailey Chorney (H) def. Eva Morales 7-6 (7-2), 6-0. 4. Saydee Johns (H) def. Ellie Cole 6-2, 6-0. 5. Annika Weeber (H) def. Trista Savage 6-3, 6-1. 6. Delanie Riebschleger (H) def. Camille Lozier 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Jackson-Newhof (H) def. Spirrison-Cole 8-6. 2. Weeber-Chorney (H) def. Jad. Davis-Lozier 8-3. 3. Johns-Taylor Truman (H) def. Savage-Andrea Jordan 8-0.
Men: Hope 9, Trine 0
Singles: 1. Jacob Burkett (H) def. Isaac Everitt 6-1, 6-0. 2. Cameron Coates (H) def. Aaron Streit 6-3, 6-1. 3. Tyler Stafford (H) def. Jaxon Davis 6-2, 6-1. 4. Tyler Koran (H) def. Ryan Smith 6-2, 7-6 (7-4). 5. Paul Washington (H) def. Drew Dixon 6-2, 6-2. 6. Matt Henkel (H) def. Alex Mullet 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Burkett-Henkel (H) def. Streit-R. Smith 8-4. 2. Stafford-Washington (H) def. Jax. Davis-Dixon 8-1. 3. Coates-Koran (H) def. Everitt-Eric Gaby 8-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.