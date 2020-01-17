WATERLOO — DeKalb scored 102.875 to 57.6 for West Noble in a dual meet at the Classic City Center Thursday night.
DeKalb had the top four all-arounders in the event. Sarah Boyd was first at 35.5 and Lauren Blythe was second at 33.625. Then came Allison Burton at 33.15 and Kristen Azzue at 32.45.
West Noble was beset with injuries and illness and fielded a patchwork lineup for the meet. Valerie Diaz scored 23.5 in the all-around for the Chargers and Elliana Villarreal was right behind at 23.45.
Eastside’s Brielle Carter competed individually and scored 32.275 in the all-around. She won the vault with a 9.0.
Boyd took top honors in the other three events, finishing first in the bars (8.3), beam (8.85) and the floor (9.4).
The floor was DeKalb’s best event of the night, with the Barons scoring 27.25 points. Azzue was second (9.0), Burton was third (8.85) and Blythe was fourth (8.65).
The Barons also swept the top four places in the beam. Following Boyd were Blythe (8.6), Burton (8.3) and Azzue (7.9).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.