HUNTINGTON — Three players from East Noble and four from DeKalb received honors on the All-Northeast 8 Conference girls tennis team, selected recently by conference coaches.
Kyndal Myhier of East Noble was named to the first as a singles player. Kya Mosely was a second-team singles player, and Bree Walmsley received honorable mention in singles.
Ella Cruz and Sophie Pfister of DeKalb both made the second team as singles players. DeKalb’s top doubles duo of Maddie Hickman and Kennlee Dick also were voted to the second team.
All-NE8 Girls Tennis
FIRST TEAM
Singles — Olivia Selking, Bellmont; Kyndal Mynhier, East Noble; Molli Runestad and Faith Brandenberger, Leo; Aubreyan Heyerly, Norwell.
Doubles — Ella Kintz and Dana Schirack, Bellmont; Avery Boinewitz and Morgan Betterly, Huntington North; Annabelle Johnson and Mackinzie Tolivier, Norwell.
SECOND TEAM
Singles — Kyndra Sheets, Colulmbia City; Ella Cruz and Sophie Pfister, DeKalb; Kya Mosley, East Noble; McKenna McNabb and Addy Heyerly, Norwell.
Doubles — Anna Schrader and Molly McCoy, Columbia City; Maddie Hickman and Kennlee Dick, DeKalb.
HONORABLE MENTION
Singles — Bree Walmsley, East Noble; Mallory Kline, Huntington North.
Doubles — Sofia Fernandez and Jordyn Xayyachack, Norwell.
