Boys Prep Soccer Misner becomes Westview’s career goals leader in win
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Westview defeated Prairie Heights 9-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday.
The Warriors led 5-0 at the half. Teague Misner scored four goals in the match for Westview to become the program’s all-time leading goal scorer. He has 80 career goals.
Sam Zolman made seven saves in goal for the Panthers in the first half, then Elijah Zolman made 10 saves in goal in the second half.
The Panthers were on the back end of playing on back-to-back days Thursday. They played Woodlan to a 1-1 tie Wednesday on the road.
Cal Wilhelm scored for Heights a minute into the second half on assists from Avery Wagler and Jacob Crites. Woodlan scored six minutes later on a long shot from midfield.
Playing goal for the Panthers were Sam Zolman, who made four saves, and Elijah Zolman, who made three saves.
Chargers nipped by Bruins
LIGONIER — West Noble lost to Bethany Christian 3-2 on Thursday.
Alex Liera and Victor Rodriguez scored for the Chargers. Liera also had an assist. Christian Rodriguiz made two saves in goal.
Roth leads LPC past Cougars
AUBURN — Senior Weston Roth scored three goals in the second half Thursday to lead Lakewood Park Christian to a 3-0 victory over Central Noble.
The Cougars had two substitutes off the bench, which has been the most number of reserves they have played with in a match all season.
Boys Prep Tennis Barons best Columbia City
WATERLOO — DeKalb beat Columbia City 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Thursday. The Barons are 5-3 overall, 1-2 in the NE8.
The Eagles won the junior varsity dual 6-1. Tommy Swift won his singles match for DeKalb 8-1.
DeKalb 5, Columbia City 0
Singles: 1. Owen Holwerda (D) def. Alexander Rongos 7-6 (9-7), 6-2. 2. Wyatt Derrow (D) def. Tobey Krider 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 6-3. 3. Grant Stuckey (D) def. Carmine Shoda 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Elijah Ehmke-Kiefer Nagel (D) def. Rhet Wilson-Ben Kunmichel 6-4, 6-3. 2. Grant Fetter-Matt Beckmann (D) def. Andrew Hedrick-Sam Eberly 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Warriors top Fremont
FREMONT — Westview defeated Fremont 4-1 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Thursday.
The Warriors (7-3 overall) swept the singles matches and won at No. 1 doubles. Tyler Miller and Corbin Beeman earned the lone point for the Eagles (11-4, 3-2 NECC) at No. 2 doubles.
Fremont won the junior varsity dual 3-2. Isaac Perez (6-2 score), Ryan Baker (8-0) and Dylan Fansler (6-0) won singles matches for the Eagles. Dylan Shrock was part of both Westview wins, winning his singles match 8-4 and prevailing in doubles with partner Jake Lang.
Westview 4, Fremont 1
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Brody Foulk 6-1, 6-1. 2. Jethro Hostetler (WV) def. Colton Guthrie 6-1, 6-0. 3. Kylen Bender (WV) def. Jeremy Rode 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Mason Clark-Cole Mast (WV) def. Aiden Dornbush-Andrew McEntarfer 6-4, 6-4. 2. Tyler Miller-Corbin Beeman (F) def. Gavin Engle-Dawson Shrock 6-4, 6-3.
Heights falls to Braves, Snider
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights lost home non-conference duals to Blackhawk Christian 4-1 on Thursday and 3-2 to Snider on Wednesday.
Chase Bachelor won his No. 2 singles matches in both dual for the Panthers (5-7 overall).
Thursday’s results
Blackhawk Christian 4, Prairie Heights 1
Singles: 1. Rylan Doden (BC) def. Leyton Byler 6-3, 6-3. 2. Chase Bachelor (PH) def. Geno Rongos 6-2, 6-1. 3. Ryan Bernard (BC) def. Breyton Ambler 7-6 (7-3), 3-6, 11-9.
Doubles: 1. Gage Sefton-Will Guthrie (BC) def. Keegan German-Braeden Morr 6-2, 6-0. 2. Kellen Pickett-Sam Donnelly (BC) def. Landry Keipper-Spencer Zook 6-1, 6-0.
Wednesday’s results
Snider 3, Prairie Heights 2
Singles: 1. L. Byler (PH) def. Rowe 6-0, 6-0. 2. C. Bachelor (PH) def. Davis 6-4, 6-1. 3. Rowe (S) def. Ambler 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. M. Mohrman-J. Mohrman (S) def. Br. Morr-K. German 6-1, 6-0. 2. Martin-Kline (S) def. Keipper-Sp. Zook 6-1, 6-0.
Hornets down Saints
ANGOLA — Angola defeated Bishop Dwenger 3-2 on Wednesday at Wright Courts.
The Hornets won both doubles matches with Quinn Aldred and Brady Warren at No. 1 and Jed Mortorff and Max Brandon at No. 2. Johan Mina also won for Angola at No. 3 singles.
Girls Prep Soccer Westview ties Raiders
EMMA — Westview came back from a 2-0 deficit in the second half to tie Northridge, 2-2, on Thursday.
Paige Schwartz had a goal and an assist for the Warriors (6-2-2 overall). Brianna Munoz scored, and Kelsie Ward had an assist. The Raiders are 0-5-4.
Cougars blank Wawasee
ALBION — Central Noble defeated Wawasee 3-0 on Wednesday.
Avery Deter had a goal and two assists to lead the Cougars (5-1-2 overall). Colen Truelove and Naomi Leffers also scored for CN.
Girls Prep Golf Fremont beats Wawasee
SYRACUSE — Fremont defeated Wawasee 189-207 in a non-conference match Thursday at Maxwelton. Khloe Glendening was medalist with a 44 to lead the Eagles.
Chargers handle Whitko
SYRACUSE — West Noble defeated Whitko 200-223 Thursday at Maxwelton.
Charger Mackensy Mabie was medalist with a 44.
Mabie, Abigail Hawn, Tori Hamman and Ashlyn Seigel were honored on senior night. Hamman shot 54, Hawn shot 55 and Seigel had 60.
Aubrey Weigold fired a 47 for West Noble, and Lacy Leamon had 63.
Kloe Krieg had 51 to lead the Wildcats. Ariel Ross and Jillian Starkweather shot 55s.
Westview tops Lakers, Garrett
GARRETT — Westview shot 195 at Garrett Country Club Wednesday to win a three-team Northeast Corner Conference match. Lakeland was second with 208, and Garrett had 224.
Warrior Hope Haarer was medalist with 44, and Danika Yoder shot 47.
Emmah Moody led the Railroaders with 48. Caitlyn Miller shot 51 for the Lakers.
Westview 195, Lakeland 208, Garrett 224
Westview: Hope Haarer 44, Danika Yoder 47, Ava Brown 50, Lilyan Bennett 54, Becky Moore 68.
Lakeland: Caitlyn Miller 51, Kebella Watkins 52, Brooke Retterbush 52, Amelia Trump 53, Lydia Trost 59, Peyton Waldron 61.
Garrett: Emmah Moody 48, Laney Miller 54, Courtney Barse 60, Sydney Suelzer 62.
Schoof shines vs. Bellmont
DECATUR — East Noble’s Gracie Schoof shot a personal-best 47 at Cross Creek Wednesday in a Northeast 8 Conference match against Bellmont.
The Knights did not have enough players to post a team score. The Braves shot 189 and were led by medalist Leyna Macke with a 45.
In other area action Wednesday. Churubusco lost at Concordia 147-155.
Prep Volleyball Hornets sweep Cougars, Cadets
ALBION — Angola improved to 10-0 with a sweep of Northeast Corner Conference rival Central Noble Thursday, 25-8, 25-8, 25-18. The Hornets are 4-0 in the NECC.
On Wednesday in Angola, the Hornets defeated Concordia 25-21, 25-21, 25-12.
Morgan Gaerte had 22 kills, 10 digs, three aces and a solo block to lead AHS. She put 16 of 17 serves in play.
Ava Harris had 33 assists and seven digs for the Hornets. Mya Ball had eight kills, three solo blocks and two block assists. Freshman Maya Harris had seven digs and four kills, and Olivia Thomas pitched in with two solo blocks.
In other area action Wednesday, Prairie Heights defeated visiting East Noble 25-23, 25-21, 25-19.
Blazers best Marines
HAMILTON — Eastside defeated Hamilton 25-19, 24-26, 25-16, 25-11 on Thursday.
In other area action Thursday, Lakewood Park lost at home to Bethany Christian 25-21, 25-20, 25-19.
Unified Flag Football Barons defeat CN
ALBION — DeKalb won over Central Noble 50-32 on Wednesday.
Barons who scored included Myles Dobson, Lionel Cox, Noah Griggs, Aiden Maloney and Preston Hayward. Dobson and Dominick Keen each threw a touchdown pass.
Middle School Football Barons split with East Noble
KENDALLVILLE — DeKalb’s seventh- and eighth-grade football teams split with East Noble Wednesday.
The seventh-grade team improved to 3-0 with a 29-12 win.
Blake Smith had two rushing touchdowns. Owen Schackow had one running touchdown and threw another to Xavier Vice. Braxton McCormick and Blake Smith had interceptions for DeKalb.
Zaiden Zirkle had two two-point conversion runs and Smith had one. Dawson Cleverly made two two-point conversion kicks.
The eighth-grade team fought back from 14-0 and 20-8 deficits and took a 24-20 lead late before falling 28-24. The eighth-graders are 2-1.
Alex Phillips had two touchdowns and Tayden Meyer added one. Preston Biddle had a sack and Drake Hall intercepted a pass. Miles Brockhouse had a 20-yard kickoff return. Mathias Koehli made one two-point conversion kick.
Both teams will host Indian Springs Tuesday.
