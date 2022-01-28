WATERLOO — Two quick lightning strikes helped DeKalb’s girls keep the upper hand on East Noble Thursday night.
The Knights scrapped their way back from 10-point deficits in each half, but DeKalb flurries at the end of the first half and at the start of the fourth quarter put the Barons in position for a 38-24 Northeast 8 Conference victory.
East Noble trailed by 10 three different times in the first half and sliced the lead to five when Katie West set up Kya Mosley for a basket to reduce the DeKalb lead to 19-14 in the last minute before the half.
Ashley Cox, who scored a game-high 18 points for the Barons (9-12 overall, 2-4 NE8), drove to the basket to score, then made a steal and scored again just before the buzzer, and DeKalb was up 23-14 at the break.
Cox picked up her third foul after hitting DeKalb’s only basket of the third quarter, a three-pointer which made it 26-14, and didn’t return until the fourth. A three by Bailea Bortner had the Knights within 26-22 as the quarter ended.
The lead was still four in the fourth quarter when DeKalb’s Lillie Cone drained threes on consecutive possessions, and lead was in double digits again just like that.
Neither side managed a field goal in the final five minutes, and the Barons hit enough free throws to put away the victory.
Cone finished with eight points for DeKalb, with Biz Martin and Delaney Cox both adding six. Ashley Cox also had seven steals and Martin had seven rebounds.
Bortner had six points and Bree Walmsley five for East Noble. Kyndal Myhnier grabbed seven rebounds.
The Barons have now tripled their win total from a year ago. The nine wins are more than DeKalb had in the previous three seasons combined.
DeKalb was a 31-21 winner in the junior varsity game. Baylee Doster scored a game-high 12 to lead the Barons and Sienna Abbott had eight. Megan Seymour scored nine and Rae David added six for the Knights.
