Prep Wrestling Many receive academic honors
The Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association released its 2021-22 Academic All-State teams last week and many area wrestlers made those lists.
Making the Senior Academic All-State team were Garrett’s Brayden Baker and Robert McCain, East Noble’s Aidan Sprague, Fremont’s Jacob Behm, DeKalb’s Landon Armstrong, Prairie Heights’ Sam Levitz and Churubusco’s Nick Nondorf.
Being selected Junior Academic All-State were Garrett’s Jack O’Connor and Cody Bickley, DeKalb’s Elijah Knepper and Kasey Bosell, Churubusco’s Kaleb Oliver, Fremont’s Zak Pica and PH’s Phillip Sheets.
Juniors honorably mentioned were Garrett’s Hayden Brady and Jakob Jones and Angola’s Josh Kunkle.
Seniors honorably mentioned to the Academic All-State team were EN’s Keegan Malott, Jalen Belhumeur and Haley Kline; Churubusco’s Zander Hord and Ethan Hille, DeKalb’s Mitch Snyder, Prairie Heights’ Luke Severe, West Noble’s Peter Bradley and Fremont’s Terran Wills.
College Volleyball Trine men 1-1 at Wittenberg
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Trine University’s men’s volleyball team went 1-1 at Wittenberg on Sunday. The Thunder lost to Marian, Wisconsin, 25-18, 25-16, 25-19, then beat the host Tigers 25-16, 19-25, 25-18, 25-17.
The win over Wittenberg was a non-conference against a Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League rival. Sophomore Ted Hofmeister tied a program record in the Thunder’s NCAA era for kills in a match with 26 in the victory. Teammate Kyle Dixon had 26 kills in a match against Greenville on Feb. 16, 2019.
Hofmeister also had 16 digs, two aces, two solo blocks and a block assist. Ethan Howard had 50 assists, 10 digs, two block assists and a solo block. Hunter Haas had 19 digs and Sam Buckingham had 10 kills.
Against Marian, Howard had 18 assists, Haas had 14 digs and Hofmeister had nine kills to lead Trine.
College Baseball Trine wins series finale
WILMORE, Ky. — Trine lost the first game of a doubleheader to Asbury Sunday, 5-1, then bounced back to win its first game of the season 3-1.
In the second game, Kade Keele allowed an earned run over the first five innings to get the win for the Thunder. Freshman Noah Brettin pitched four scoreless innings of relief to earn his first collegiate save. Keele and Brettin each gave up three hits and each struck out five.
Freshman Jacob Medvescek doubled home a run in fourth inning for Trine, and drove in another run in the sixth inning while reaching base on an error. He also stole a base.
Tyler Robinson singled home the Thunder’s third run in the seventh inning and also drew two walks.
In game one, DeKalb graduate Easton Rhodes had two hits for Trine. Dalton Nikirk scored the Thunder’s lone run in the seventh when Dane DuBois reached on an error.
Bryce Bloode started and took the loss for Trine. He allowed four earned runs on two hits with two walks and a hit batter over four and two-thirds innings. Cam Nagel pitched two and one-third innings of scoreless relief with two strikeouts.
College Hockey Trine’s ACHA Division 2 men qualify for national playoffs
ONALASKA, Wis. — Trine University’s ACHA Division II men’s hockey team won all three games in the Central Regional Tournament this past weekend to qualify for the National Championships.
The ninth-seeded Thunder defeated No. 12 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 6-5 in overtime on Friday afternoon, then upset No. 6 seed Marian, Wisconsin, 4-1 on Saturday night. Trine pulled off another upset Sunday afternoon, topping No. 4 seed Gustavus Adolphus, Minnesota, 4-3.
The ACHA Men’s Division 2 National Championships will be played in St. Louis March 15-19.
Bowling Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top scores from the week of Feb. 21.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week honors went to Rob Wilson for men (201 pins over average), Kim Gibson for women (150) and Hope Moring for youth (148).
MEN: Moose — Mike Casselman 278, 703 series, Jim Smith 277, Rob Wilson 274, 783 series, Jack Pfierman 277, Matt David 269, Jason Flaugh 268, Kris Levy 267, 716 series, Dave Thies 267, 716 series, Travis Grigsby 256, Tim Wise 256. Booster — Matt Liggett 279, 786 series, Mike Hasselman 279, 733 series, Joey Glover 269, Jerry Baker 259, Travis Grigsby 258, 736 series, Billy Zink 724 series. Northeast Indiana Classic — Aaric Page 264. Adult-Youth — Matt Haiflich 300, David Wirges 277.
WOMEN: Moose — Jennifer Moring 213, 602 series. Booster — Heather Newman 245, 624 series, Cheyenne Woods 223, 556 series, Nycole Adcox 204, 573 series, Dawn Simmons 203, 532 series. Coffee — Kim Gibson 205, 537 series, Carol Ziegler 527 series. Friday Morning Trio — Jackie Barrand 225, 599 series. Masters & Slaves — Dawn Simmons 243, 601 series.
YOUTH: Majors — Hope Moring 240, 706 series, EmmaRose Gowgiel 551 series, Bridget Dunn 512 series. Northeast Indiana Classic — Kyle Toyias 248, 664 series, Joshua Wirges 228.
