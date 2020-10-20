This is my favorite time of year. Football is winding down and basketball is just about to get underway. Before we all head inside our respective barns for the winter, we get see some of the best football teams in the area, hopefully, make deep runs in the postseason.
I think we have a couple of teams that can make some noise in sectional play and beyond. Let’s cross our hooves that every team can finish their season on their own terms. So let’s assume all of these predictions are in pencil, not pen, because nothing is guaranteed in 2020.
Here’s my football sectional preview with favorites, contenders and dark horses.
Class 4A Sectional 19
Favorite: Leo
The Lions (8-1) are the favorites, but they got a really tough road to win their first sectional title since 2011. Their only loss this season was to Mooresville, a top three team in Class 4A.
Leo’s defense has been spectacular for the most part and is trending in the right direction for a postseason run. It has only allowed seven points in the last three weeks.
On Friday, Leo will go up against a Northridge (6-2) team that pitched four shutouts this season, but allowed 41 points to Mishawaka last Friday. Leo is similar to Mishawaka. The Lions can run the ball like the Caveman, which is a good sign for them this week.
Contenders: Northridge, East Noble, Columbia City, Northwood
The Raiders have three seniors who can run the ball and one of them is quarterback Logan Hooley, who has 567 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Dominic Crowder leads the team in rushing with 653 yards and 11 scores, and Justin Puckett has 406 rushing yards and has found the end zone three times. If those three can get going, then Northridge will be dangerous.
If East Noble (6-3) can get by Columbia City (6-3) for the second time this season, then the path to a sectional championship game gets easier. The Knights will have to continue to lean on Justin Marcellus who has 925 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.
Rowan Zolman is a difference maker, too. In the five games he’s played in, East Noble is 5-0. He has five receiving touchdowns and five interceptions on defense.
The Eagles come into sectional play on a three-game losing streak and will be without their coach Brett Fox, who is in quarantine for the next two weeks. For Columbia City to make a run, it will have to perform like the team that was up 18 points in the first half against Norwell last week rather than the team that blew that 18-point lead against Norwell.
It starts with Greg Bolt. The junior QB who has 1,619 passing yards, 692 rushing yards and 30 total touchdowns.
The Panthers (3-3) should get by Wawasee (3-6), which they beat 39-0 earlier this season. All three of their losses have been by less than two touchdowns. They should be fresh, because they’ve been off for a week.
Dark horse: Angola
The Hornets (5-2) have the pieces to win a game or two in this sectional, but for them to be standing at the end, holding up the Class 4A Sectional 19 trophy, they will have to be perfect for three weeks.
Class 3A Sectional 26
Favorite: Mishawaka Marian
The Class 3A No. 2 Knights (7-0) are a very balanced team that are led by Maddix Bogunia, who Charger fans remember well from last season’s sectional semifinal game in Ligonier.
Bogunia’s top three receiving targets all average 40 or more yards per game.
On defense, Mitchell Menting is a menace on defense with more than 10 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
Contender: Tippecanoe Valley
The Vikings (6-3) know how to move the ball, but they’ve only been able to do it against teams that are a class or two below them.
Quarterback Branson McBrier has thrown for 1,012 yards and 14 touchdowns. Jamasyn Virgil has 662 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Alex Craft has 515 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
If Tippy can move the ball efficiently against bigger and better defenses, then it has potential to pull of the upset in the semifinal round against Marian.
Dark horse: Jimtown
The Jimmies (5-3) should find their way to the sectional championship game against Marian. Garrett (3-5) will put up a fight on Friday, and so will the winner of John Glenn (4-5) and West Noble (1-8). However, the Jimmies are the more complete team of the four, but they will struggle against the defending sectional champions.
Class 2A Sectional 35
Favorite: Eastside
The Blazers (8-1) should blaze their way to another appearance in the sectional title game. It’s just a matter of who they will meet up with once they’re there.
As I’ve said all season, this Eastside team is loaded and capable of going deep into the tournament.
Quarterback Laban Davis finished the regular season with 1,321 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 834 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Matthew Firestine is also a capable runner with 609 yards and eight touchdowns. Davis has three targets that have over 350 receiving yards, Lane Burns, Gavin Wallace and Wade Miller.
Defensively, the Blazers have 45.5 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks. Hayden Gardner leads the team with nine tackles for loss and Phoenix Smyth had eight. Carson Jacobs has a team-high four interceptions.
Contenders: Fairfield, Bishop Luers, Bluffton
The Falcons (8-0) and Knights (3-6) should meet up in the next round, but once they do, it’s a toss up who could find their way to the sectional championship.
Fairfield’s triple option offense and suffocating defense should be an interesting matchup for Bishop Luers to handle. On the flip side, the Knights have speed and the experience against better competition that will test the Falcons on both sides of the ball.
The Tigers (8-1) are here because of their record, and if they can somehow find a way to upset Eastside, then they will be in the title game.
Dark horse: Central Noble
The Cougars (4-5) have a challenging road ahead of them. Will Hoover will have to put the team on his back and run wild for them to have a chance against Fairfield. The late emergence of Clayton Kirkpatrick could also help Central Noble to topple the Falcons.
Class 1A Sectional 44
Favorite: Adams Central
Early Tuesday afternoon, I had Southwood penciled in as the favorite for this sectional, but the Class 1A No. 3 Knights (9-0) were forced to forfeit Friday’s sectional opener due to COVID-19, which eliminates them from the rest of the postseason.
This means Adams Central (6-2) moves into the favorite slot. The Jets lost a lot of experience from last year’s team, but it should easily get by Fremont (3-3) this Friday.
Contender: Northfield
The Norseman (6-3) were suppose to play Southwood on Friday. Now, they will await the winner of North Miami (1-8) and Caston (2-7) in the sectional semifinal. Northfield had five different players with over 200 rushing yards, led by Jarret Shafer, who has 697 yards. Both Alex Haupert and Jake Halderman have eight rushing touchdowns.
Dark horse: Churubusco
The Eagles should beat Triton (3-5) on Friday, but their inexperience will be tough to overcome in the later stages of sectional play. Churubusco should gain valuable lessons from this postseason that it can use for next season and beyond.
