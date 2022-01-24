A hot streak, a cold streak, lots of highs and lows both on the court and off.
That was the story of the 1986-87 DeKalb basketball team, which ultimately won a sectional championship.
The team will be recognized Saturday at halftime of the varsity game when the current Barons host Huntington North.
Jan David was the DeKalb coach. He had been an assistant under the previous two DeKalb coaches, Jim Leix and Roger Hughes. This was the third of his five years as head coach.
DeKalb had a 12-12 record that season, which started late due to the Baron football team winning the Class 4A state championship. The Barons didn’t play until an old-fashioned double weekend on Dec. 5-6, hosting Garrett and then Concordia and beating both.
That propelled the Barons to a hot 7-1 start, with the only loss in that span to East Noble. They nearly pulled off an upset of Homestead in the conference tournament.
The team went more than month (Dec. 20 to Jan. 25) with no home games with the schedule having been rearranged due to the football success. With some tough teams on the back end of the slate, DeKalb won just twice more and finished the regular season 9-11.
“We played those teams that were bigger and stronger. When we got back to playing the local teams, we were bigger and stronger,” said Chris Barnett, a senior and the second-leading scorer on the team at 14.3 a game. He and Jeff Ladd, who led the team at 16.7 points a game, were first-team selections on the All-Northeast Indiana Athletic Conference team.
Micah Hefty was strong playmaker as a junior and had 113 assists while also scoring eight points a game. Bruce Fuhrer, a 6-3 junior, had 110 rebounds and another junior, Jeff Reese, had 89 rebounds.
“We had some good size, we had pretty good quickness, we shot the ball pretty well and had some good ball-handlers,” David said. “If the three-point line had been in we would have scored a lot more. The three-point shot came in the next year.”
The group was special to David since he had worked with many of them in the DeKalb Central Basketball League for young boys, which Leix had started and which Hughes had put him in charge of.
“I was able to follow this group from basketball wannabes in elementary school to very competent and skilled high school players,” David said. “I was also very fortunate to see them develop from elementary students to confident, scholar-based, leadership-type students in high school.
“This helped them regroup from from the losses in the second-half of the season to win the sectional. This team was dedicated, hard-working, intelligent and had respect for each other.”
A senior, Randy Jackemeyer, suffered a knee injury and wasn’t able to play. He still did everything possible to help the team.
“He was the emotional leader, always at practice, always helping out,” Jody Wiedenhoeft, a junior guard on the team, said. “He was like another coach.
“We kind of struggled and kind of brought everything together toward the end of the year to get to sectional and regional. We had a couple of good leaders as seniors with Chris Barnett and Jeff Ladd.”
Along with the tough stretch of games, David and the Barons had more to deal with. On the day of the regular-season finale at Huntington North, David’s wife, Jo, was diagnosed with cancer. David missed the game, which the Barons lost badly.
Up through the sectional, David had to scramble back and forth from practice to be with his wife. He leaned heavily his staff, assistants Jim Weber and Bert Bush, who have both passed away, and assistant Jim Pickett.
Mrs. David had surgery the day of the sectional opener against Eastside. David arrived just a half-hour before the game and left immediately after.
The surgery ultimately was successful, and took Mrs. David out of immediate danger. She passed away in 2002.
In the midst of that, the Barons walked the tightrope against Hamilton in the semifinals of the sectional. Barnett scored on a rebound just before the buzzer as DeKalb escaped with a 52-50 win.
The game was special for Barnett, whose parents were Hamilton graduates and whose grandparents lived there.
“Hamilton was really the game of the season,” Barnett said. “We were close to a lot of the people from Hamilton. It was a really emotional game.
“Ladd shot it and I knew I had to get near the basket. I was just in the right place at the right time.”
In the finals, the Barons left no doubt. They hit their first seven shots in a 23-point first quarter, and were cutting down the nets after a 69-60 victory against Leo.
The season ended in the first round of the regional with a loss to Whitko. The regional at that time was split between Friday and Saturday.
David figures he’ll enjoy seeing some of the Barons Saturday as much as he enjoyed coaching them 35 years ago.
“They were all very coachable kids,” he said. “It wasn’t a situation where I didn’t enjoy going to work every day and being around them.”
