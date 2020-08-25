AUBURN — Four golfers is all it takes when you’re playing well.
East Noble girls golf coach Nate Young should know, as his group of four Knights defeated Garrett and host DeKalb in a three-way match at Bridgewater Monday.
East Noble had a team score of 189 to 201 for Garrett and 206 for the Barons.
“We’re playing well right now,” Young said. “We’ve shot some of our low scores here in the last two or three years. We’re playing well in our 18-hole matches.
“We’re putting well, we’re chipping well, we’re in a good groove right now. Hopefully we can keep this going through the (Northeast 8 Conference tournament) and get some of these teams we haven’t gotten the last few years.”
Carly Turner shot a 40 to lead the Knights. Kayla Desper shot a 46, Jasmine Freeman a 49 and Gracie Schoof a 54.
Garrett’s Sarah Cooper fired a 2-over-par 38 to take medalist honors. She was followed by Abby Weaver with a 47, Courtney Barse with a 57, Madi Flaugh with a 58, and Kaitlyn Bergman with a 60.
“They’re getting more experience and they’re becoming more consistent,” Garrett coach Julie DePew said. “I’m really happy with the way they’re coming around.
“Sarah’s done a great job all season. She’s like a rock out there. She’s just steady and calm and so consistent. Abby’s also doing a good job as a team leader. Between the two of them, we’ve got good cohesiveness going on with the rest of the team.”
Kayla Fleming was just one shot back of Cooper with a 39 to lead the Barons, while Lillie Cone shot a 42 out of the No. 1 slot. Other DeKalb scores were Kaitlin Traylor 62, Faythe Edmondson 63 and Delaney Cox 64.
“Our No. 1 and No. 2 are doing what they’re doing. Our three, four and five are brand new players, and we’re working through that,” DeKalb coach James Fislar said. “They’re getting better each week.”
