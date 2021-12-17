KENDALLVILLE — East Noble and Columbia City got track season started a little early on Friday night.
In both teams’ Northeast 8 Conference opener, the Eagles defeated the Knights 86-72.
Andrew Hedrick finished with a game-high 36 points for the Eagles (5-1, 1-0 NE8).
Columbia City led 21-19 after the first quarter, Hedrick had a jumper to give the Eagles the lead.
The back-and-forth nature of the game continued in the second quarter, and Spencer Denton cut the lead to four midway through the quarter.
The Eagles led 42-36 at the break. Hedrick had 21 in the first half.
Columbia City maintained its lead in the third quarter until the Knights (3-4, 0-1) went on a 9-0 run to cut it to two, 50-48. A bucket from Avery Kline tied the game, 52-52.
The lead started to grow for the Eagles in the fourth quarter and Mason Baker started to score more consistently to go along with Hedrick.
A three from cut Owen Ritchie cut the lead back to single digits with less than two minutes to play, but the Eagles had too much offense and pulled away for the 14-point win.
Denton led East Noble with 21 points. Chris Hood had 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Central Noble 46,
West Noble 41
In Ligonier, the Class 2A No. 1 Cougars remained unbeaten (5-0, 3-0 NECC) with the victory. The Chargers (4-2, 1-1) kept it close throughout, but Central Noble pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Connor Essegian finished with 22 points and four rebounds for CN. Conner Lemmon, who started because Jackson Andrews was out, had 13 points and two steals. Logan Gard had six points, six rebounds and two blocks.
For West Noble, Austin Cripe had 22 points, four rebounds, three assists and five steals. Nevin Phares added seven points and three rebounds, and Julio Macias had six points, six rebounds and three blocks.
The Cougars play Woodlan today at Grace College, and West Noble travels to Prairie Heights Tuesday.
The Charger home games with Homer, Michigan, scheduled for today were postponed due to health concerns within the West Noble program. West Noble athletic director Tom Schermerhorn disclosed in a tweet @WestNobleAD Friday afternoon that the Charger boys basketball program struggled with illness this week. Most of the varsity roster missed a lot of practice this week.
The Homer games will be made up on Jan. 29 in Ligonier.
Fairfield 76, Hamilton 19
In Hamilton, the Falcons’ Owen Miller was on fire from deep in scoring 33 points. He was 11-of-15 from three-point range and set a new school record.
Prairie Heights 71, Churubusco 59
In Brushy Prairie, the Panthers picked up their second conference win and improved to 3-4 overall. They were led by Chase Bachelor, who led all scorers with 25, and Isaiah Malone had 21. Colton Penick and Leyton Byler each added seven.
The Eagles were led in scoring by Drew Pliett with 20 points. Evan Love had 14 points, Carson Bunyan at 12 and Ayden White had 10.
Girls
Prairie Heights 41, Churubusco 27
The Panthers used a big third quarter, outscoring the Eagles 14-3 to earn the win on Friday night.
Trevyn Terry lead Heights with 14 points and three rebounds. Kennedy Kugler had 12 points and five boards.
Caylee Bachelor had five rebounds, and Kylee Leland added six points.
Brooklyn Sinclair led the Eagles with eight points, and Bri Hosted had six.
Central Noble 55,
West Noble 47
Like the boys’ game, the game as tightly contested until the second half, when the Cougars pulled away.
Meghan Kiebel led all scorers with 22 points.
Mackensy Mabie finished with 19 points for the Chargers.
