FORT WAYNE — The final score was close to what a lot of observers thought it would be.
The first three quarters were not.
DeKalb’s girls agitated Carroll with their trapping defense, and limited the Chargers to 15 points in the first half.
The Chargers came out flying and hit five threes in the third, but the Barons shrunk an 11-point lead to four.
By the end of that quarter, however, the bigger, more physical, deeper Chargers began to wear the Barons down, and completed a 40-point second half in a 55-35 win in the first round of the Class 4A sectional at Snider Tuesday.
The Chargers (15-8), who beat DeKalb 54-20 in the regular season, will face host Snider in Friday’s semifinal opener at 6 p.m. East Noble will play the second game that night against Northrop.
Held to two points in the first half, Taylor Fordyce hit four of Carroll’s five threes in a 23-point third quarter. She finished with a game-best 21. Six-foot senior Jasmine Anderson had 13 points and 11 rebounds.
“We scored 14 points (in the third quarter), so it wasn’t like we weren’t scoring,” DeKalb coach Noah Stuckey said. “They got us sealed on the inside a few times, and their size hurt us. We were there, we boxed out, we did everything right, but sometimes you can’t get to the high point. It’s frustrating.”
The Barons (9-14) played only six players before both teams emptied their benches in the final two minutes. Ashley Cox scored 14 before fouling out and also had eight rebounds. Lillie Cone hit three threes for nine points and Biz Martin scored eight.
“The end of the third quarter we got a little tired. We played five the first half and played a sixth girl the third quarter,” Stuckey said.
Fordyce’s three at the end of the third put Carroll up 38-31. Martin scored after a Cone steal at the start of the fourth, but Alexis Castator answered with a three to put the Chargers up 10, and the Barons managed just one more basket the rest of the way.
Threes by Cone, Cox and Evie Pepple helped DeKalb to an 11-10 lead after one. The teams combined for just three field goals in the second quarter, which ended with the Barons up 17-15.
Threes by Brooke Pocock and Fordyce helped Carroll open a 30-19 lead in the third. The Barons made it close again with an 8-2 run, which featured two baskets by Martin and a three by Cone as DeKalb closed to within 35-31 before Fordyce finished the quarter with a three.
The Barons tripled their win total from last year, going from three wins to nine. They had more wins than in the last three seasons combined.
“It was fun seeing that growth,” Stuckey said.
