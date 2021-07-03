FORT WAYNE — Stephen Harper scored twice in the second period and Dylan Ferguson made 26 saves in goal to lead the Fort Wayne Komets to an ECHL championship Friday night, defeating South Carolina 2-1 in Game 4 of the Kelly Cup Finals in front of 10,477 fans at Memorial Coliseum.
Coach Ben Boudreau’s Komets won the best-of-5 series over South Carolina 3 games to 1 to win their first league title since 2012 when they won the Central Hockey League’s President Cup.
Harper opened the scoring 8 minutes, 16 seconds into the second period, burying a shot from the top of the goal crease on a second-chance opportunity. Marcus McIvor and Justin Vaive were credited with the assists.
Harper took a Randy Gazzola cross-ice pass and fired a one-timer past Stingrays goalie Hunter Shepard at 15:30 to give Fort Wayne a 2-0 lead. Alan Lyszczarczyk also assisted on the goal.
Justin Florek scored for South Carolina about two and a half minutes after Harper’s second goal to make it a one-goal game. But the Komets held on to win the Kelly Cup.
Harper was named the June Kelly Trophy winner as the ECHL Playoffs Most Valuable Player.
The Stingrays outshot the Komets 27-25. Shepard made 23 saves in goal for South Carolina.
Friday’s game marked the third time since 1997 that a Kelly Cup Finals game had a crowd over 10,000.
