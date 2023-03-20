AUBURN — Brian Bigelow is a star six times over.
The retired physical education teacher from Auburn recently joined elite marathon runners from around the world when he ran the Tokyo Marathon, for him the last of the Abbott Six Star Major Marathons.
Bigelow, 67, received the Six Star Medal for having completed all of the majors. He did Berlin and London only a week apart last fall, and had earlier competed the three American races on the circuit, Boston, New York and Chicago.
His feeling at the finish was hard to put into words.
“I was overwhelmed,” he said. “Emotions ran really high. It was a dream come true. It’s been on my list for a long time.”
Bigelow, like thousands of other runners, had been waiting since 2020 to run the Tokyo event. It had not been held due to COVID the last three years.
Not surpisingly, this year’s race set a record with more than 3,500 runners earning the Six Star Medal. Still, the total of those who have achieved the milestone is less than 12,000 worldwide.
“There were so many people that were in the same situation I was,” Bigelow said. “They planned on running back in 2020 and they had been deferred just as I was for the past three years. To Tokyo’s credit, they were more than fair to keep our spots for us.”
COVID was by no means forgotten. Bigelow and all the participants had to go through extreme cautionary procedures.
“I had to download a global health application,” Bigelow said. “I had to take my temperature starting on Feb. 25 (the race was March 6) every morning and record it. I had two COVID tests and those results were recorded.
“Even before we got in the corral you had to scan a code and they were able to check all my results. Before you got in the corral you had to have a temperature check. If any of those things (indicated a possible illness) you were not allowed to run.”
Bigelow’s goal was to finish at all costs, and his time wasn’t a priority. He said he encountered no problems during the race.
“I felt good the entire race,” he said. “They double back on their route a lot. I passed by a lot of points that I ran by the first time. That makes it nice for spectators.
“I didn’t feel like I hit the wall at all. So many times when you get to that 20-mile mark it really hits you pretty hard. My legs felt good the entire way. I didn’t run the time I would have liked to but my objective was to finish.”
He had the encouragement of his wife, Mary, who got to see him at two different points in the race.
“She said ‘It was fun for me. I could go back to the hotel for an hour or so and relax, and then I could come back out and see you again,’” Bigelow said.
It was special when she saw him the second time.
“My wife saw me at the 22-mile mark. That was really nice. She was yelling my name,” Bigelow said. “I saw her and kept running, then it sort of clicked in my head like ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ I turned around and ran back to her. This was a big milestone for both of us.
“There were a number of American spectators there and they heard Mary yelling my name. They said ‘Let’s all yell for Brian.’ I had a little cheering section.”
He also had the respect of other runners. Those going for the Six Star Medal had special bibs for the race.
“During the race I had a number of runners who would come up beside me and congratulate me. It meant a lot,” he said.
Bigelow went above and beyond to complete the Abbott circuit. According to his watch and the official race results, he ran 28 1/2 miles, more than 2 miles beyond the required distance.
“I thought I started my watch wrong,” he said. “When I looked at the final results, it showed my having run 28.5 miles as well.
“I didn’t run the tangents (running in a straight line as often as possible to shave off time) as far as the route. I guess I ran more to the outside and stayed away from where it was a lot more compact, and chances of having an incident.”
He finished in 4 hours, 41 minutes.
“My last 3-5 miles I was averaging a 13-minute (per mile) pace which is really slow for me. That 2 1/2 miles added another 30 minutes to the time. If I were to take that 30 minutes off it would have been in the low fours. That would have been more what I was shooting for.”
He said he plans to run in some 5K and 10K races this summer to work on his speed.
“That will help me because I have a strong base with endurance. I’d like to see my time come back down,” he said. “I know it can.
“The goal was to finish the Major Six. The last three have been really slow. Berlin and London needed to be slow because they were only a week apart. I know I can get to a sub-4 marathon.”
Bigelow has set his sights on the Marine Corps Marathon Oct. 29. The race begins between the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery, and the course goes through the national mall in Washington D.C. The event is known for a grueling uphill finish to the Marine Corps War Memorial.
He hopes his efforts can serve as an inspiration to others whether it be in running or in other pursuits.
“It’s something I never thought was possible,” he said. “I’ve always tried to stress that everyone — if they put their mind to whatever it is and really challenge themselves — can accomplish hard things.
“I’ve had so many people reply to me that I’ve been inspiration to them and that just fills my heart to the top. I wanted to do this when I was teaching. I was just a PE teacher and to them I’m really old. You can do things that are extraordinary. You need to stick with it and not give up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.