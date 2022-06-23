Four recent area graduates and athletic standouts will play in all-star ball games this weekend to end their high school careers.
For the two local participants in the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association North-South All-Star Series at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, it will be a family affair in the North dugout.
Eastside’s Owen Willard will be in uniform with his father Aaron one last time. Aaron Willard will be an assistant coach for the North All-Stars. Owen Willard will be a middle infielder for the North.
East Noble pitcher Brayden Risedorph will play for his brother A.J., who will be the head coach of the North All-Stars, A.J. Risedorph, a 2006 East Noble High School graduate, is the head baseball coach and an assistant athletic director at NorthWood High School in Nappanee.
Eastside’s Faith McClain and Westview’s Alexys Antal will play in the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana’s All-Star Classic for the North Saturday at Indiana University’s Andy Mohr Field in Bloomington.
Back to baseball, Owen Willard tied a school record set in 1980 by batting .516. He was also masterful once again pitching, going 6-1 with a 0.99 earned run average. In 49 and one-third innings pitched, he allowed seven earned runs and 25 hits, struck out 99 and walked 13.
Offensively, Willard had 47 hits, scored 43 runs and hit a home run with 20 runs batted in. The Purdue Fort Wayne signee also walked 24 times, stole 20 bases in 22 attempts, and had 10 doubles and four triples.
Risedorph was 2-4 on the mound with a 1.99 ERA. In 38 and two-third innings, the IU signee allowed 19 runs (11 earned), and 21 hits, struck out 74 and walked 15. Opponents batted .146 against him.
Risedorph batted .364 (20-55) with two homers, five RBIs and nine runs scored. He had three doubles and was hit by a pitch five times. He also had a .947 fielding percentage with only one error in 19 fielding chances.
Three nine-inning games will be played in the IHSBCA All-Star Series at Indiana Wesleyan’s baseball field, two on Saturday starting with game one at noon and a single wood bat game Sunday at 1 p.m. where the players will be wearing their high school uniforms. The players will be introduced with their high school coaches Saturday at 11:35 a.m.
The North-South All-Star banquet will be held today at 7 p.m. at the Roseburg Event Center in Marion after both teams get a workout in and take a team picture in the afternoon. Statewide awards will be handed out at the banquet, including Indiana Baseball Player of the Year.
The softball All-Star festivities will also begin today with practices at IU in the afternoon from 3-4:45 p.m. open to the public, followed by a banquet starting at 7 p.m. at Edgewood High School in nearby Ellettsville.
Two seven-inning games will be played Saturday after team pictures are taken in the morning. Game one will start at 10:15 a.m. Miss Softball and Coach of the Year will be announced between games.
McClain hit .481 and led the Blazers in runs batted in with 52 and hits with 50 in helping them to a Class 2A state championship. The Rock Valley College, Illinois, signee also scored 47 runs and had three home runs, nine doubles, five triples and 11 stolen bases.
Antal led the Warriors to a 17-5 record and their first sectional championship in program history this past season. The left-hander was 16-4 in the circle with a 0.97 earned run average. In 130 innings pitched, the signee with NCAA Division II Findlay (Ohio) allowed 66 hits, struck out 256 hitters and walked only 15.
Offensively, Antal hit .597 (37-62) with four home runs, 23 runs batted in, 25 runs scored, 17 stolen bases, 10 doubles and three triples. She also had a .977 fielding percentage, making only one error in 44 fielding chances.
Other notable softball all-stars are Columbia City’s Natalie Haselby and Brooke Lickey, Whitko’s Guinny Garr, NorthWood outfielder Morgan Jenkins and Kokomo outfielder Karley Trine. Trine is one of five finalists statewide for the Miss Softball award, a Trine University softball commit and the sister of Thunder outfielder Ellie Trine.
Other local baseball all-stars include Columbia City catcher Sam Gladd, Homestead middle infielder Brennen Weigert, Heritage third baseman Dalton Wasson and Northrop outfielder Luke Siren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.