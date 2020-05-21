DeKalb to hold drive-thru senior night
WATERLOO — The DeKalb athletic department and coaching staffs will hold a drive-thru senior recognition night on Friday from 7-8 p.m.
Athletes, family members, fans and community members are invited to the drive-thru. The athletic department is asking that all cars enter on the southwest corner of the campus at the baseball field and then will be directed to the various facilities where the teams compete and exit at the softball field.
People in attendance are asked not to exit their cars but may stop and take pictures from inside their cars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.