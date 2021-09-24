BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Quarterback Laban Davis ran 12 times for 102 yards and two scores and completed 11-of-17 passes for 175 yards and three more touchdowns in Eastside’s 42-6 win over Prairie Heights Friday.
Dylan Bredemeyer caught three passes for 107 yards and two scores. Dax Holman ran for 62 yards and another touchdown.
The Blazers led 42-0 at halftime, meaning the entire second half was played with a running clock.
Prairie Heights’ touchdown came on a 25-yard run by Jaden Daniels with 5:50 left in the game.
Churubusco 47, Fremont 0
Churubusco outgained Fremont 536-136 in total offense to win on homecoming.
The Whitley County Eagles had 376 rushing yards and held Fremont to minus-8 yards on the ground.
Riley Buroff ran for 45 yards and three touchdowns while completing 4-of-6 passes for 141 yards for Churubusco (4-2, 2-1 NECC Small). Nick Nondorf rushed for 82 yards, including a 61-yard scoring scamper, and caught three passes for 115 yards.
Wyatt Marks had seven carries for 111 yards and a touchdown for Churubusco. Freshman Angelo Ianculli had five carries and 63 yards and a touchdown. Cam Rinker had a 5-yard touchdown run. Ethan Hille and Caleb Blake added 2-point runs.
Buck Behrman was 16-for-34 passing for 144 yards for Fremont (2-4, 0-2). He threw two interceptions.
Fairfield 26, Angola 14
In Benton, the Hornets once again lost an NECC Big School Division game without starting quarterback-defensive back Tyler Call and leading playmaker Andre Tagliaferri.
Connor Kitson had two touchdowns on quarterback sneaks for the Falcons (2-4, 1-1 NECC Big). Michael Slabaugh had a 66-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter, and threw a touchdown pass on a trick play late in the second quarter.
Sophomore Micah Steury threw two touchdown passes to Connor Tonkel for Angola (2-4, 1-2). Brandon Villafuerte kicked two extra points.
