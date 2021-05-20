Prep Baseball Blazers clinch share of NECC crown
EMMA — Trailing 3-0 after one inning, Eastside scored once in the second, four times in the fourth and three times in the fifth to defeat Westview 8-5 at Emma Thursday.
The Blazers improved to 20-6 in all games and 9-0 in Northeast Corner Conference play, clinching at least a share of the regular-season title. Eastside hosts Fairfield today in a make-up game.
Owen Willard had four hits — including two doubles — and drove in three runs. He also picked up the save in an inning of relief, striking out three of the four batters he faced.
Jack Buchanan homered to go with a double. He knocked in two runs. Wade Miller had a bases-clearing double in the fourth, driving in three runs. Ryder Reed also picked up two hits for the Blazers.
Carsen Jacobs got the win in relief, pitching four innings. He allowed four hits and a walk.
Nick Mortrud had two hits, including a triple, for Westview. Matty Mortrud also had two hits, including a double.
Mason Atra, Braden Kauffman and Micah Miller had singles for the Warriors. Five different players drove in runs for Westview.
Miller pitched the first four innings, striking out three. Ben Byrkett struck out one in three innings of relief.
Eagles shut out PH
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Class 1A fourth-ranked Fremont beat Prairie Heights 9-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Thursday.
Gabel Pentecost threw a three-hit shutout for the Eagles (19-5, 8-1 NECC) with 11 strikeouts and no walks. He also had two hits and drove in a run.
Ethan Bock had two hits and two runs scored for Fremont. Jaden Zuccolotto drove in two runs.
Logan Hamilton, Hunter Allen and Kestin Goodman each had singles for the Panthers.
Knights walk off to win
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday to walk off to a 4-3 victory over Bishop Luers.
Walker Leamon walked and scored all the way from first base on a Luers throwing error after Daniel Malone laid down a bunt.
Riley Meade drove in a run and pitched a complete game victory for East Noble. He allowed two earned runs and six hits, struck out five and walked no one.
Justin Marcellus was 2-for-3 with a run scored and a run batted in for the Knights. Brayden Risedorph doubled, scored and had an RBI.
Chargers lose at Fairfield
BENTON — West Noble lost to Northeast Corner Conference rival Fairfield 10-0 in five innings on Thursday.
Alec Hershberger pitched a one-hit shutout for the Falcons with 10 strikeouts. Kyle McNeal and Michael Slabaugh drove in two runs each.
Jonathan Schwartz had the lone Charger hit. Zayne Patrick and Chastin Lang each had a walk.
Hornets lose to CC
ANGOLA — Angola lost to Columbia City 7-3 in its home finale on Wednesday.
Ethan Miller had two hits and scored a run for the Hornets. Micah Steury started pitching and took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) and five hits over the first five innings.
Barons down PH
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — DeKalb was a 16-0 winner over Prairie Heights Wednesday.
The game went just five innings due to the 10-run rule.
The Barons built a 9-0 lead after three and tacked on seven more runs in the fourth.
Logan Stahly pitched a two-hitter for the win with two strikeouts.
Steele Jackson led a 14-hit Baron attack with two home runs, three RBIs and four runs scored. Bryce Dobson also homered and had three RBIs.
Nolan Nack had three hits and three RBIs, and Alex Leslie had three hits and drove in a run.
Prep Softball Antal no-hits Blazers
EMMA — Westview pitcher Alexys Antal tossed a no-hitter to lead her team to a 3-1 win over Eastside at Emma Thursday.
Westview improved to 16-5 in all games and 7-3 in the Northeast Corner Conference. Eastside is 19-5 in all games and 7-3 in the NECC.
Antal finished with 13 strikeouts and an unearned run. She only allowed walks to Eastside’s Jayci Kitchen and Faith McClain. Two other Blazers reached on errors.
Eastside pitcher Josie Richman gave up four hits and a walk while striking out two. All three Westview runs were unearned as the Blazers made six errors.
Each team scored a run through four innings. Westview plated two in the fifth to take the lead.
Sara Lapp led off with a single and Antal reached on an attempted sacrifice bunt and Eastside error. A walk to Hailee Caldwell loaded the bases.
Lapp scored on another Blazer error. Addie Bender followed with a single to bring in Antal.
Lakers top Garrett, lose to Churubusco
LAGRANGE — Lakeland beat Garrett 13-2 in five innings Thursday, bouncing back from a 7-6 loss to Churubusco on Wednesday at Central Noble.
On Thursday, the Lakers got a solid pitching performance from freshman Cassidi Parham. She allowed two unearned runs, two hits and five walks, and struck out nine.
Breanna Lovelace and Katelyn Keck both went 3-for-3 with two runs scored for Lakeland (3-16, 2-8 Northeast Corner Conference). Lovelace also drove in two runs. Luci Cook had two hits, two runs and three RBIs. Keirstin Roose added a triple.
On Wednesday, the Lakers’ game was moved to CN due to a power outage on the Lakeland school grounds. The Eagles survived a late Lakeland comeback to win.
Mariah Hosted was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and a run batted in. Kasey Snyder had two hits and two RBIs. Kaelyn Marks pitched a complete game victory, scattering eight hits and striking out six.
Roose hit a solo home run, her 13th of the season, tripled and scored twice for the Lakers. Cook also had two hits and an RBI.
Merkel homers twice
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park lost to Homestead 14-5 on Thursday.
Freshman Grace Merkel drove in all five Panther runs with two home runs, a grand slam and a solo shot.
Panthers overpower Railroaders
GARRETT — Prairie Heights defeated Garrett 12-2 in five innings in a Northeast Corner Conference game at Denny Feagler Field.
The Panthers scored in every inning, including three times in the third and five in the fourth.
Lillie Booher hit a two-run homer and doubled for the Panthers. Kalli Aaron and Bre Walter also had doubles.
Kiana Allshouse was efficient pitching for Heights as the team made no errors. She threw 68 pitches in five innings and only allowed four hits while striking out nine.
Hallie McCoy homered for Garrett. Ayla Arambula, Sheri Boucher and Kyana Martinez had singles for the Railroaders.
Fremont rallies to win
FREMONT — Fremont overcame a 10-0 deficit after a half-inning to beat Bluffton 17-12 on Wednesday at Vistula Park.
The Eagles were slightly outhit, 15-13, but also took advantage of drawing nine walks and the Tigers making eight errors.
Kate Gannon hit a grand slam home run for Fremont. Jenny Martin also drove in four runs. Sydney Hinchcliffe only gave up two runs over the final six innings in getting the pitching win. She walked one and struck out six,
Eva Foulk was 3-for-4 with a walk and four runs scored for the Eagles. Lissette 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs and a run batted in.
Hornets lose to Lions, Spartans
LEO-CEDARVILLE — Angola ended its regular season with a 15-0 loss in five innings to northeast Indiana power Leo on Thursday.
The Hornets only had three hits. Ali Davis drove in four runs for the Lions.
On Wednesday in Angola, the Hornets lost 5-4 to Homestead in 10 innings.
The Spartans scored two runs in the 10th to break a 3-3 tie. Libby Minobe had two hits and three RBIs for Homestead.
Boys Prep Golf EN tops Lakeland
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Northeast Corner Conference regular season champion Lakeland 171-179 Thursday on the back nine at Noble Hawk Golf Links.
Knights Matthew Kumfer and Ryan Gienger shared medalist honors with 42s.
East Noble also had 43 from Ryan Norden, 44 from Caden Anderson and 55 from Avery Kline.
Ben Keil and Tommy Curtis both shot 43 for the Lakers (12-2 overall).
Lakeland also had Nate Keil with 44, Luke Franke with 49 and Carson Aldrich with 55.
The Lakers’ best junior varsity score was Keith Miller with a 56.
Warriors best Bruins
LAGRANGE — Westview defeated Bethany Christian 192-203 in a nonconference match at Heron Creek Thursday.
Carl Miller led the Warriors with a 43. Bruin Austin Shenk was medalist with a 42.
Westview also had 49s from Wade Springer and Landon Bennett, 51 from Nathan Miller and 55 from Isaac Rogers.
