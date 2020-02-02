Prep Wrestling
Saturday
Westview Sectional
Team Scores
1. East Noble 221.5 points, 2. West Noble 192.5, 3. DeKalb 191, 4. Prairie Heights 178, 5. Fremont 159, 6. Angola 146.5, 7. Lakeland 62, 8. Central Noble 58, 9. Westview 19.
Championship match results
(Both wrestlers qualified for the Goshen Regional)
106 — Keegan Malott (EN) pinned Mason Chase (DK), :23. 113 — Aidan Sprague (EN) pinned Isaiah McCue (A), 3:01. 120 — Jett Boots (A) dec. Ben Miller (LL) 3-0. 126 — Blaine Malott (EN) pinned Landon Roy (WN), 4:41. 132 — Kyler Brown (WN) pinned Grant Owens (EN), 1:23. 138 — Isaac Hawkins (F) dec. Sam Levitz (PH) 9-3. 145 — Garner Owens (EN) dec. Luke Severe (PH) 7-5. 152 — Gustavo Taylor (WN) pinned Tyler Curtis (PH), 3:11. 160 — Isiah Levitz (PH) def. Shayne Tierney (WN), injury default. 170 — Jacob Graden (EN) dec. Carter Miller (DK) 4-0. 182 — Blake Rowe (DK) dec. Jacob Behm (F) 6-3. 195 — RJ Dilbone (F) major dec. Hunter Allen (PH) 11-1. 220 — Coy Brames (A) pinned Kevin Lara (WN), :59. 285 — Brandon Villafuerte (A) dec. Miguel Delapaz (LL) 5-2.
Third-place match results
(Both wrestlers qualified for the Goshen Regional)
106 — Gage Spreuer (A) dec. Gabe Miller (LL) 3-0. 113 — Gavin Roberts (PH) dec. Keegan Schlabach (LL) 9-4. 120 — Braxton Miller (DK) dec. Zac Pica 9-4. 126 — Erich Baade (A) tech. fall Aiden Hawkins (F) 15-0. 132 — Trevor Marple (A) major dec. Kaleb Lounsbury (PH) 13-3. 138 — Jose Cervantes (WN) pinned Elijah Knepper (DK), 4:29. 145 — Daniel Leffers (CN) dec. Jackson Lee (DK) 4-2. 152 — Kyle Bolinger (CN) dec. Rafe Worman (DK) 11-5. 160 — Mitch Snyder (DK) dec. Jacob Everson (EN) 4-3. 170 — Hunter Yoder (PH) pinned PJ Bradley (WN), 2:50. 182 — Austin Wells (PH) dec. Ben Golden (CN) 3-0. 195 — Kainon Carico (EN) pinned Chastin Lang (WN), 2:45. 220 — Kole Schrock (PH) pinned Dominic Blevins (DK), 2:51. 285 — Noah Schooley (EN) pinned Jeremyah James (WN), 2:09.
Fifth-place match results
106 — Reegan Yoder (CN) dec. Ryan Traxler (F) 3-0. 113 — Essiah Kamer (F) pinned Kasey Bosell (DK), 3:49. 120 — Jose Mata (WN) pinned Eli Hanson (EN), 1:21. 126 — Tyler Voigt (DK) pinned Payton Boots (CN), :46. 132 — Wyatt Claxton (F) major dec. Isaac Wimer (DK) 12-2. 138 — Walker Leamon (WN) pinned Austin Mitchell (A), 1:42. 145 — Dillan Sumowski (WN) dec. North Coltrin (A) 5-2. 152 — Karson Meeks (F) dec. Doug Calvillo (WV) 9-6. 160 — Kayden Handshoe (F) pinned Ethan Skinner (CN), 4:00. 170 — Lance Book (F) pinned Anthony Stevens (WV), 1:30. 182 — Caden Conley (EN) pinned Logan Sumowski (WN), 4:09. 195 — Curtis Martin (DK) pinned Payton Wire (WV), :41. 220 — Cole Book (F) pinned Omer Varol (EN), 1:51. 285 — Jacob Leming (DK) pinned Terran Wills (F), :46.
