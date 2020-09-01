WATERLOO — DeKalb came close to making an early goal stand up for the win Monday night.
Frustrated until the final five minutes, however, Blackhawk Christian found a way.
Alex Gansert dribbled across the 18 and put one into the lower left corner to tie it with 4:06 left.
Then Jayden Navarro cut off a crossing pass through the box and ripped one on goal. DeKalb keeper Blake Gilpin stopped the shot, but the rebound went right to Navarro, who made no mistake on his second chance with 1:01 to play, completing a late comeback that gave the Braves a 2-1 victory.
Blackhawk Christian had made several crosses trying to hit Jacob Dressler crashing the back the side. Dressler hit the crossbar once, and was stopped almost right on the goal line in a tangle with Gilpin on another chance.
The Barons (2-2) came close to surviving, even though the Braves (2-5) controlled most of the play in the second half. In the first half, DeKalb disrupted attacks by the guests and made some runs themselves.
“That’s a rough one. It’s a tale of two halves,” DeKalb coach Jarrod Bennett said. “The boys worked hard and things clicked in the first half.
“The second half was a little more of a struggle. We found ourselves on our heels a little more. Our defense dug in and dug in, and a couple of mental mistakes defined the game.”
DeKalb had led nearly the entire night after Korbin Gillian headed in a cross from Pierceton Mansfield just more than six minutes in. The Barons played without at least two starters.
“When you look at the situation we’re in, we have a lot of factors that go into play,” Bennett said. “A lot of different off-the-field things go into play as well. The lesson we try to get them to understand is the little battles, they all have consequences.”
The Barons had another good chance in the final minute of the first half, but Blackhawk keeper Aiden Gansert dove to his right to deny a hard shot by Gillian.
Blackhawk Christian also won the JV game 3-2. Nolan Buehner and Adrian Gonzalez scored goals for DeKalb.
