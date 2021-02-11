ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s basketball team stayed undefeated with another dominant performance Thursday, taking care of Alma 88-57 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game at the MTI Center.
The Thunder (11-0, 2-0 MIAA) shot 52% from the floor (35-67) and forced 29 turnovers from the Scots.
In coach Brooks Miller’s 151st victory at Trine, Nick Bowman led the Thunder with 24 points, eight assists and seven steals.
Thirteen players played for the Trine and 12 of them scored. That included four in double figures.
Connor Jones had 13 points and four rebounds for the Thunder. Bryce Williams had three three-pointers in his 12 points, and Brent Cox added 10 points and four rebounds.
Cole Kleiver had 13 points and six rebounds for Alma.
WOMEN Trine 64, Alma 41
At Art Smith Arena in Alma, Michigan, the Thunder held the Scots to 36% shooting from the field (16-44) and forced 22 Alma turnovers.
Kelsy Taylor had 20 points, four rebounds and three steals for Trine (8-1, 2-0). Sam Underhill had 11 points and seven boards off the bench. Kayla Wildman chipped in nine points and four rebounds.
Stasha Warchock had 11 points for the Scots.
Both teams return to action Saturday against Olivet. The women will host Olivet, while the men will be on the road.
