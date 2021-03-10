WATERLOO — Sarah Boyd started in gymnastics at age 6.
So there’s no doubt she’s accumulated plenty of gymnastics skills which can apply to her new sport, acrobatics and tumbling.
She signed a letter of intent Tuesday to compete in the relatively new sport for Alderson Broaddus in Phillippi, West Virginia. The Battlers compete in the Mountain East Conference and NCAA Division II.
“I went and visited the school and it seemed like the right fit,” Boyd said. “Tumbling is definitely one of my strengths.”
She said she plans to major in biology with an aim toward being a veterinarian.
Boyd is a two-time state qualifier in the all-around at DeKalb, and will compete for the last time as Baron Saturday at Ball State in the state gymnastics meet.
“She has a lot of tumbling skill which she’ll use,” DeKalb coach Kaitlyn Wolfe said. “Also being a leader on a high school team (makes her attractive to recruiters).”
Boyd has also trained and competed with Tri-State Gymnastics in Angola. She’s worked with Hornets standout Ashtyn Evans since they were in elementary school.
“She and Ashtyn have been training buddies for a long time,” said Misti Evans, coach of the Tri-State club and the Angola High School team.
“They put so much time and effort into this sport. Why they’re training at the level they’re training at, they want to do it in college,” Misti Evans said. “Acro and tumbling is a newer NCAA sport and it gives a lot of the girls an opportunity to continue using their gymnastics, and get some scholarship money for their schooling.
“Sarah had quite a few offers. She was being recruited by D-I and D-II schools, which is quite a big deal for acro and tumbling.”
Misti Evans feels Boyd will make the adjustment quite well.
“She’s an easy-going spirit. She blends in and makes friends with everyone,” she said.
