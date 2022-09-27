WATERLOO — The top two girls soccer teams in the area squared off in a great sectional tune-up for both sides Tuesday evening as Westview visited DeKalb.
Playing on back-to-back days, the Barons rinsed off their 8-1 home loss to Bellmont on senior night Monday to contain the Class 1A 13th-ranked Warriors in a 2-1 non-conference triumph on Tuesday.
“Our mindset was mentally tough,” DeKalb coach Terry Exford said. “Our players were prepared, stepped up their effort and were in position to come out and get the win.”
Jaylin Carroll scored for the Barons (12-4) early in the first half on an assist from Riley Exford. Katie Witte scored in the 53rd minute on a rebound after Westview goalkeeper Hope Bortner stopped the initial stop on a shot by Jenna Jarrett.
The 2-0 DeKalb lead lasted until late in the match when Westview clicked on two passes off Kelsie Ward’s free kick to set up sophomore Brianna Munoz’s 30th goal of the season with 68 seconds left in regulation time. Morgan Riegsecker also picked up an assist.
Baron senior goalkeeper Sydney Mansfield collected a loose ball inside the DeKalb defensive 18-yard line after the Munoz goal. Mansfield’s teammates kept the ball out of danger the rest of the way to preserve the victory in their regular season finale.
Mansfield made close to a few big saves against Munoz over the course of the match.
Coach Exford called the season gratifying so far. Some perseverance was necessary with four regulars out due to injury. Three of those four regulars are starters. Three of those four injuries are season-ending ones.
“We had girls fill in those roles, get in the game and contribute,” Exford said.
“Our motto has been ‘Always Together’ and they lived up to that. All the girls have bought in. We’ve had to play a little harder... The Bellmont and Leo games were lopsided, but they were nowhere near where we have performed this year.”
Westview coach Jesse Ward said it wasn’t his team’s best game Tuesday and lessons will be learned from it. He said it will be up to his girls to determine whether they will be good or bad.
“This game can be a very, very good experience and a very good opportunity,” Ward said. “We did not do those small little things we need to do to be very good.
“We did not combine like we are able to. We did not connect like we are able to. We need to make those 10- to 15-yard passes to our feet and build organically.”
The Warriors (11-3-2) will end their regular season at home against Concord on Thursday before hosting a 1A sectional next week. DeKalb has a little over a week off until playing Fort Wayne South Side in a semifinal match of the Class 3A Carroll Sectional on Oct. 6.
On Monday, Witte scored the Barons’ lone goal against Bellmont on an assist from Carroll.
