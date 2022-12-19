HUNTERTOWN — Garrett’s wrestling team finished 4-1 at Saturday’s Carroll Super Duals.
The Railroaders’ only loss was to Jay County by a 48-23 score.
Garrett defeated Eastside 65-6, Churubusco 84-0, Bishop Dwenger 50-27 and East Noble 69-3.
Individual results of the Jay County match were not available.
Against the other four opponents, Kameron Baker (106 pounds) was 4-0, all by pin.
Carter Fielden (120), Chase Leech (160) and Lane Gibson (170) were 5-0 for the day while Hayden Brady (126), Xavier Nusbaum (132), James Orick-Maurer (145), Jack O’Connor (195) and Marcellus McCormack (285) also won four matches.
In those matches, Fielden, Orick-Maurer, Leech, Gibson and O’Connor scored three pins.
Brady, Nusbaum and Gabe Baker (220) had two pins.
East Noble went 1-4. The Knights defeated Eastside 51-27, and also lost to Bishop Dwenger 39-36, Carroll 50-30 and to Jay County 60-13.
Outside of the Jay County dual, Cody Biddle was 3-1 at 145 with three pins to lead the Knights.
The Blazers picked up a 48-30 win over Northrop. Churubusco lost 48-30 to the Bruins.
Wawasee Super Dual
Angola went 3-1 in Syracuse to improve to 18-4 overall on the season.
The Hornets defeated Northridge 41-36, Plymouth 45-36 and the host Warriors 42-38. Angola lost to Class 2A sixth-ranked Norwell 39-31.
Dallas Davidson, Kamaron Straw, Josh Kunkle, Isaiah McCue and Ty Maggart all went 4-0 on the day for the Hornets.
New Haven/Yorktown Super 10
In Yorktown on Saturday, Prairie Heights and Lakeland both went 2-3.
The Panthers defeated South Bend Washington 78-6 and Avon’s “B” team 57-27. Heights lost to New Haven 36-34, Yorktown 42-28 and Maconaquah 49-24.
The Lakers defeated Whitko 54-18 and Avon’s “B” team 49-18. Lakeland lost to Adams Central 48-27, Maconaquah 44-24 and Avon’s varsity team 48-24.
Keegan Schlabach won all five of his matches of Saturday to lead the Lakers and improve to 25-0 this season. Brady Schiffli and Zac Brown both went 4-1. Gabe Miller went 3-2 on the day.
Rochester Invitational
Taiden Chambers won his weight class for West Noble Saturday in Rochester.
Teegan Clouse and and Nolan Parks both finished third for the Chargers. Kyler Slowke was fourth in his weight class, and Abram Olvera finished fifth.
Last Wednesday, Garrett defeated Carroll 37-33 in a dual at Fort Wayne. Picking up pins for the Railroaders were Fielden, Brady, Hayden Williams, Orick-Maurer and Leech.
Wednesday
Garrett 37, Carroll 33
113 — J. Jones (G) by 6-1 dec. over Velazquez. 120 — Fielden (G) by :23 pin over Furniss. 126 — Brady (G) by 1:34 pin over Stroud. 132 — Nusbaum (G) by 11-2 maj. dec. over Ormiston. 138 — Williams (G) by 2:18 pin over Klaehn. 145 — Orick-Maurer (G) by 2:21 pin over Cochrane. 152 — Todd (Ca) by 3:10 pin over Wells. 160 — Leech (G) by 3:34 pin over DeWitt. 170 — Blosser (Ca) by 12-8 dec. over Gibson. 182 — Jeffries (Ca) by 2:44 pin over Bickley. 195 — R. Jones (Ca) by 1:22 pin over O’Connor. 220 — Noble (Ca) by 3-2 dec. over G.Baker. 285 — Hunley (Ca) by 1:19 pin over McCormack. 106 — Blackburn (Ca) by 13-7 dec. over K.Baker.
