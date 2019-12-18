SOUTH WHITLEY — Prairie Heights’ boys basketball team won its seventh straight game to start the season Wednesday night, defeating Whitko 72-62.
Mike Perkins led the Class 2A fifth-ranked Panthers with 25 points. Elijah Malone had 19 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots.
Senior guard Brandon Christlieb made his season debut for Prairie Heights and had nine points, four rebounds and two steals in 18 minutes.
The Panthers overcame a strong performance from Wildcat junior Brett Sickafoose. Whitko is 1-3.
In other area action on Wednesday, the Garrett boys lost at Bellmont 73-29.
The game was tied at 12 after a quarter, then the Braves (5-2) outscored the Railroaders 27-4 in the second quarter. Garrett is 1-6.
College Basketball
Baldwin Wallace 58,
Trine women 46
In Berea, Ohio, the NCAA Division III 14th-ranked Yellow Jackets (8-0) scored the first 13 points of the fourth quarter and kept the Thunder scoreless for over eight and a half minutes to stay undefeated.
Kara Marshall led a balance Baldwin Wallace attack with 11 points and five rebounds. Lilly Edwards and Hannah Fecht had 10 points each.
Shay Herbert had 13 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots for Trine (5-3). Tara Bieniewicz had 11 points, and Katy Steers added 10 points, six boards and three assists.
Baldwin Wallace 73,
Trine men 69
The Yellow Jacket men completed the doubleheader sweep at home and the Thunder (4-5) lost their third straight game.
Trine trailed by as much as 12 points in the second half and could get no closer than three points.
Drew Sova had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Baldwin Wallace (5-3).
Jake Daniels had 18 points to lead four Thunder players in double figures. Langston Johnson had 14 points. Marcus Winters and Maurice Hunter had 12 points each.
