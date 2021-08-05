GARRETT — Nick Kraus, a teacher and wrestling coach at Garrett High School, didn’t exactly take it easy for the summer.
He spent the past few months in intense training for a mixed martial arts bout against one of the country’s better fighters, and got himself into top physical condition.
His quest fell a bit short at the Coliseum Saturday, when he dropped a decision to Collin Huckbody, who is ranked in the top 10 nationally and has drawn interest from the Ultimate Fighting Championship series (UFC). The two were fighting for the Art of Scrap 2 middleweight title.
Even so, he challenged himself against one of the best, and few in the town were unhappy with the effort. Kraus feels Huckbody won the first two rounds before he had the better of things in the last round.
Kraus has no regrets after approaching this fight as he does any other, going all out and taking chances.
“I do some high-risk, high reward stuff and I always have,” he said. “Those mistakes just can’t happen against somebody that good. If he weren’t as talented a fighter, it wouldn’t have made a difference, but when a guy is that good and I make those mistakes, it’s tough to rebound.
“If those things work they aren’t mistakes, they make me look really smart. I’ve always fought that way, kind of live and die by the sword.”
Huckbody was listed at 6-foot-3 and Kraus gave up some reach.
“I almost thought he was taller when we got in there. He used his length very well,” Kraus said.
Huckbody took the advantage in the first round, after Kraus landed a jab, then threw a couple of punches to set up a takedown.
“On the way down in the takedown, he locked me in a guillotine choke,” Kraus said. “He didn’t have it for long but he had me in a lot of trouble.
“After that I got up and I tried a single-leg. When we hit the mat he reversed me, but I was kind of out of it. That choke took a lot out of me. I knew where I was at but it was like you weren’t really there for a minute, if that makes any sense.”
Kraus wound up on his back for part of that round and in the second.
“I pulled guard and attempted a guillotine that I was really close to getting on him. He popped his head out, and with that being a high-risk, high-reward maneuver, I ended up spending some time on my back,” Kraus said.
The second round didn’t go well for Kraus.
“I made a pretty poor choice on a throw,” Kraus said. “Give him some credit, too, he tangled up my feet, so I spent a good amount of time on my back. I recovered a couple of times and got up, but really the second was a poor round for me.”
Kraus feels he won the third round, but was too far behind after the first two.
“He started off the aggressor (in the third round),” Kraus said. “I started finding a home for some of my punches, landed some kicks on him, held him up against the cage for a good chunk of time, but it was too little, too late. He knew that. I needed a finish to win.”
Kraus had a sore foot the next day.
“One of the kicks I threw I think I hit him on the hip bone,” Kraus said. “(The foot) was pretty black and blue.”
He still has soreness in his neck from fighting out of the first-round guillotine, but aside from that, recovering from the intense battle hasn’t been a big deal. Kraus credits his training and conditioning leading up to the fight for that.
“The only thing that’s noticeably sore right now is my neck, and that’s from fighting out of that guillotine,” he said. “It wasn’t a lot of time I had to spend fighting out of it, but he had it in there. I had to fight really, really hard to get out of it.
“I re-watched it and that was an absolute war. I’ve had fights in the past where the recovery was longer than this and the fight wasn’t as intense. I think everything I did leading up to this helped.”
Nonetheless, he was busy coaching youth football on Monday. He’s enjoying the last week before school begins with his family.
Kraus said he’s undecided about future competitions. Entering a grappling competition is a possibility.
“I’d like to keep a competitive edge and stay in shape,” he said.
He’s looking forward most to returning to his defending Class 2A team state champion wrestling team, which has won two sectionals and two regionals in a row.
“Every coach that competes competes through their kids,” he said. “Even when I started fighting, wrestling is my number one. I’m really looking forward to that.”
