BUTLER — For every athlete in every sport in every school, being able to have their respective seasons during the 2020-2021 school year was huge.
The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out boys basketball after the sectional round finished, and all 2020 spring sports were canceled, too.
Liam Franz, Hayden Gardner, Dylan Hertig, Wade Miller, Colben Steury and Caleb Vanover are appreciative of the fact they got to play baseball their senior season, especially after watching some teammates miss out last year.
“It’s been special just being able to get out and play again,” Gardner said. He is friends with Noah Johnson, Keegan Miller and Charlie Sexton, who didn’t have their senior seasons.
“I saw how that affected them,” he continued. “It was real nice they could come out and to have BP (batting practice) with us. It’s really special to be able to play and go this far.”
Hertig said, “When the (2020) season got canceled, there might have been a few tears. I felt like last year’s team was just as good as this year’s.
“My goal in my whole career was to put a picture on the wall every single year. To not have that one there, it stuck a little bit with me, and it’s kind of what’s driven me this whole season.
“It’s special to me,” Hertig continued. “The biggest thing for me is I’m not continuing my baseball career after this just because of some personal reasons.
“I’ve won a lot. It’s like one more kind of big, farewell, go-after-it and get-it.”
Steury said of the missed 2020 season, “It was weird. We got into open gyms a little bit before it shut down. It was weird not playing baseball (for the first time) since we were little tykes.”
“To me, it means everything” being able to play, Vanover said. “We’ve been dreaming about this day every day since we were in kindergarten, wanting to go to state in all the sports we’ve played.
“Since we missed last year, it’s a dream come true that we actually get to go that far,” he added. “It was hard for me. Without baseball, I really got out of shape.”
Franz said, “It’s been an amazing year for us. Losing last year, it was kind of tough, and we didn’t know what we were going into this year. This season, we’ve just come together as a team.
“It’s been great as a whole community to come together,” Franz continued. “It’s been an outstanding season. All the success we’ve brought as a team has been excellent, but just coming together as a team and all these friendships we’ve made has been even better.”
Miller said, “We’ve found our groove and now, we’re really hitting. Coach (Aaron Willard) said all season that sectional is the biggest part of the year — it’s like his test — and he said once we get there, we’re going to hit well, and we did.
“We just listened to our coach and followed what he said, and now we’re hitting well. That’s the biggest part of our game right now.”
Several players pointed to the family atmosphere that permeates the roster.
“The thing I’ve learned from our team is everyone has a role and everyone buys into it,” Franz said. “Whether it’s Owen (Willard) who’s up on the mound or the last guy on the bench cheering us on, everyone does their role, whether it’s making plays, hitting, running, whatever it is.
“That’s been the biggest factor to our success and put us to where we are today.”
Steury said, “We can’t wait (for Monday). If we show up and play how we know we can play, we can win it all.”
Vanover said, “If we just play as a family like we have been, we can pull it out. If we play like individuals like we did the very first game of the season, it just won’t go our way.”
Gardner, also known as “Ox,” was bestowed that nickname at football practice his sophomore year.
“We’ll call each other different names just for fun,” he said. “We know each other that well, and it’s kind of a team thing.”
Gardner transferred to Eastside as a freshman, but has played with most of his teammates for 10-12 years.
“Most of the time, we’re here every day,” he said. “We are ready to practice every day, and we try to continually get better each and every day.”
Hertig said, “We’ve accomplished every single goal. There’s so many things we’ve won, it’s amazing, surreal.”
He began to realize what the team accomplished during a parade Saturday through Spencerville, St. Joe and Butler after the semi-state victory.
“That’s kind of when we looked at each other, ‘Hey guys, we’re going to state,’ Hertig said. “It’s something everybody dreams about, and now, you’re actually going.”
