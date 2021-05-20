GARRETT — Heritage got the big hit and made the big play Wednesday.
With a one-run lead in the seventh, Patriot center fielder Clay Gerardot made a long run and a diving catch to rob Garrett’s Brayden Fisher of a hit for the second out.
Right-hander Hunter Miller then induced a groundout to finish a complete game as Heritage took a 3-2 win from the Railroaders.
The Patriots (21-4) rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to win. Catcher Chris Baker’s third hit of the day, a two-run single in the sixth to put the guests ahead, proved to be the difference.
“Heritage is a good team,” Garrett coach Jason Richards said. “They do all the little things — diving catches in the seventh to take away a hit. They don’t have 20 wins for nothing.”
Miller made the one-run lead stand up. He scattered seven hits and struck out six.
Garrett (16-7) had its best chance in the second. Consecutive singles by Blake Ratcliffe, Jacob Molargik, Dominick Wilson and Fisher produced a run and had the bases full with one out and top of the order coming up.
A force play at the plate and then a groundout allowed Heritage to escape with minimal damage, however.
“That was the inning where we could have opened it up and stopped them, and maybe get a little quit in them. We just didn’t get the big hit tonight,” Richards said.
“We kind of went through the motions. It started with preparation. That’s two nights in a row. I don’t think we were ready to play these last couple of nights. Being humbled by losing this game doesn’t hurt us.”
Garrett added its other run in the third when Gage Smith blasted a home run to left-center with one out. The Railroaders had leadoff hits in the fifth and sixth, but couldn’t score.
Freshman Luke Holcomb gave Garrett five solid innings, but left after giving up back-to-back singles to Jackson Bearman and Dalton White in the sixth. Holcomb allowed six hits and struck out six, and benefited from two double plays from his defense.
Kail Baughman moved in from left field and gave up two hits while striking out four over the final two innings.
