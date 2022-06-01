Prep Baseball Fremont playing in 1A regional at South Bend Clay’s field
SOUTH BEND — Fremont will be playing in the Class 1A South Bend Washington Regional Saturday at South Bend Clay’s Jim Reinebold Field, 52900 Lily Road.
The Eagles will play in the second semifinal game against Morgan Township around 2 p.m. after Union Mills South Central takes on Caston. The semifinal winners will play in the regional final at 7 p.m.
A season ticket for the entire regional is $10. A session ticket is $8. Tickets can be purchased at the main gate at Reinebold Field on gameday.
Kauffman, Copas selected to play in IHSBCA Futures Games
Sophomores Braden Kauffman from Westview and Jaxon Copas from Central Noble were selected to play in the 2022 Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Futures Game, which will take place on June 22 at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion.
The event will start at 9 a.m., when Futures Game participants will begin some baseball activity. Games will be played at noon and 2 p.m. The participants will be divided into four different teams.
Kauffman made the All-Northeast Corner Conference Team and led the Warriors to a share of the conference regular season title and a Class 2A Westview Sectional runner-up finish. He hit .412 (33-80) with three home runs, 16 runs batted in, 35 runs scored, seven doubles and 18 stolen bases. He primarily played shortstop and had a .952 fielding percentage with only four errors in 83 fielding chances.
Copas hit .323 (21-65) this spring with five homers, 16 RBIs, 14 runs scored and seven doubles. He was an All-NECC honorable mention selection.
Boys Prep Golf Knights top Hornets
ANGOLA — East Noble defeated Angola 172-185 on Wednesday on the front nine at Glendarin Hills in the regular season finale for both teams.
Caden Anderson was medalist with a 38 to lead the Knights. Ryan Norden added a 41.
A.J. Hersel paced the Hornets with a 41.
Both teams will play in the East Noble Sectional today at Noble Hawk Golf Links in Kendallville.
East Noble 172, Angola 185
EN: Caden Anderson 38, Ryan Norden 41, Ronan Fisher 44, Nate Bowker 49, Joey Sorrell 52.
AHS: A.J. Hersel 41, Ethan Plush 47, Walker Blaschak 48, Mason Gruner 49, Johnny Hersel 51.
