ALBION — Connor Essegian had a new single-game program record 48 points to lead Central Noble’s boys basketball team to an 85-59 victory over Prairie Heights in a Northeast Corner Conference game Saturday afternoon.
The Cougars (18-1, 7-1 NECC) led 27-20 after one quarter and 42-33 at the half.
Essegian also tied his single game school records for three-pointers made with 10. He was 10-of-16 from beyond the arc.
The Panthers are 9-7, 5-3 NECC.
Central Noble won the junior varsity game 46-20.
West Noble 53, LaVille 36
In Ligonier, Charger junior Austin Cripe scored the 1,000th point of his prep career as his team dominated the second half to run away from the Lancers (3-10).
West Noble (9-6) outscored LaVille 34-15 in the final 16 minutes after trailing 21-19 at the half.
Cripe finished with 21 points to lead the Chargers. Zach Beers had nine points, Josh Rosales scored seven and Nevin Phares and Bradyn Barth had six points each.
Lakeland 80,
Churubusco 54
At Churubusco, the Lakers caught fire to defeat the Eagles.
Five Lakeland players scored in double figures to win their second straight game. The Lakers (5-12, 2-6 NECC) had 17 points from Ben Keil, 15 from Christian Troyer, 12 from Tommy Curtis, and 11 each from Zeke Wachtman and Owen Troyer. Deion Marshall was not far off with eight points.
Churubusco is 0-14, 0-7.
Westview 47, Plymouth 41
In Emma, the Warriors led 24-15 at the half and held off the Pilgrims down the stretch to win the non-conference contest.
Mason Yoder had 19 points and Brady Yoder scored 15 to lead Westview (7-8 overall). Junior Easton Strain had 14 points for Plymouth (5-12).
Westview won the junior varsity game 42-35.
Fremont 62, Canterbury 58
In Fort Wayne, the Eagles overcome 21 turnovers and a Cavalier comeback attempt in the second half to win on the road. FHS led 39-30 at the half.
Fremont (9-6) shot 54% from the field (21-39) and outrebounded Canterbury 32-16.
Logan Brace and Gabel Pentecost each had 17 points for the Eagles. Brace also had 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Pentecost also had seven rebounds and four assists. Ethan Bock added 15 points and three rebounds.
Devon Lewis had 22 points and seven steals for Canterbury (4-12).
Whitko 42, Garrett 40
At Bateman Gymnasium in Garrett, the Railroaders made a tremendous comeback effort from a 35-12 halftime deficit, but fell just short.
Tyler Gater and Drayton Myers had 12 points each for Garrett (5-12). Jaxson Fugate added seven points.
Collin Ziebarth had all 15 points in the first half for the Wildcats (5-10). Kyler Krull pitched in with nine points.
Elkhart Christian 73,
Lakewood Park 62
In Auburn, it was a close game throughout. But the Eagles (11-4) pulled away to victory in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers only trailed 54-52 after three quarters, then ECA outscored Lakewood Park 19-10 in the final stanza.
Four players scored in double figures for the Panthers (4-11). Mason Posey led LPC with 17 points. Eli Smith had 14 points, Cameron Hindle scored 13 and Carter Harman had 12 points.
Concordia 55, Angola 33
In Angola, sophomore Cole Hayworth led the Cadets (9-7) with 13 points. Dane Lantz had seven points for the Hornets (6-9).
In other area boys action Saturday, Hamilton lost to visiting Trinity Greenlawn 49-17
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Trine men 62, Alma 56
At Art Smith Arena in Alma, Mich., the Thunder avenged a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association loss to the Scots a little over two weeks ago in Angola.
Trine (14-7, 7-3 MIAA) forced 28 Alma turnovers and outshot the Scots at the free-throw line. The Thunder made 18 of 27 free throws while Alma was only 6-for-8.
Bryce Williams had four three-pointers in his 14 points and led four Trine scorers in double figures.
Nick Bowman had 12 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Thunder. Emmanuel Megnanglo had 11 points, four blocked shots and two steals off the bench. Aiden Warzecha added 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Cole Kleiver had 13 points for the Scots (2-16, 1-8).
Trine women 83, Alma 56
At Art Smith Arena in Alma, Michigan, the Thunder led 17-12 after one quarter, then outscored the Scots 47-20 in the middle two periods to put the MIAA contest out of reach.
Sam Underhill and freshman Sidney Wagner each had 11 points for Trine (17-2, 10-1). Underhill grabbed four rebounds while Wagner had four assists and two steals.
Makayla Ardis and Kelsy Taylor each had 10 points for the Thunder. Ardis also had six rebounds and four assists.
Olivia Warren had 18 points for Alma (11-9, 5-6).
