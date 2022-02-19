MIDDLEBURY — Angola senior Marcus Miller knows the competition he faces every year at the boys swimming sectional.
At Saturday’s sectional finals at Northridge, Miller showed why he was one of the top swimmers.
Miller finished as sectional runner-up in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:48.26, which broke the school record he set in Friday night’s prelims.
“It’s unreal. It was very unexpected than in previous years because it’s such a deep sectional. It’s always fourth, fifth or sixth for Angola. To get second against some great swimmers in the area is an amazing experience,” Miller said.
Miller was seeded third after he paced himself during the prelims. On Saturday, he pushed himself to move up a spot.
“I definitely pushed that first 100 and then just gave it all I had in the last 100. It turned out pretty well,” Miller said. “I had very good splits throughout the whole thing. It was crazy. As I was swimming and took every breath, I could see I was second. It was surreal.”
Miller also took home a sixth-place finish in the 100 freestyle at 49.16, which is also a new school record.
His teammate Ethan Sanders finished in sixth in the 100 backstroke at 55.56, and Ethan Bussema place sixth in the 100 breaststroke at 1:04.73, tying his own school record. Sanders also took 14th in the 50 free.
The Hornets finished in sixth in all three relay races. Sanders, Bussema, Oliver Koch and Aidan Shannon finished in a time of 1:47.62 in the 200 medley. Miller, Xavier Hosek, Bussema and Shannon finished in 1:36.43 in the 200 free relay. And in the 400 free relay, Miller, Hosek, Gage Sweeney and Sanders finished in 3:34.95.
Vaughn Cooper came in 15th in the backstroke, and Shannon finished 16th in the 100 breaststroke. Bussema also took 13th in the 200 IM.
East Noble’s Jackson Bolinger finished in ninth in the 100 breaststroke at 1:07.12, and he came in 12th at 23.67 in the 50 free. Hunter Cole finished 14th in the 100 free. Owen Chambers finished 12th in the 500 free and Nathan Richards placed 13th. Richards also finished 12th in the 100 backstroke, and Chambers also came in 16th in the 200 free.
In the diving portion, the Knights’ Owen Fleck placed 10th with a score of 293.45.
DeKalb’s Trenton Meyer finished in 14th in the 500 free. His teammate Keagan Yarian finished in 15th in the 100 breaststroke.
Fremont freshman Camilo Vega placed 12th in the 200 IM at 2:15.36. He finished 14th in the 100 butterfly. The Eagles’ Gage Forrest placed 14th in the 100 backstroke.
As far as the team scores, Concord won the team title with 472 points. Angola finished in seventh at 144, followed by East Noble with 105, DeKalb 59 and Fremont 11.
