WATERLOO — The DeKalb girls left the door open for a comeback by Blackhawk Christian, and then had to come up with one of their own.
Down five after the Braves’ first two possessions of overtime, the Barons scrapped their way back and went ahead when Delaney Cox scored inside with 11.3 seconds left.
Out of timeouts, the Braves charged downcourt, but Evie Pepple knocked the ball loose, Lillie Cone grabbed it, and the buzzer sounded to mark DeKalb’s escape with a 51-50 win.
Cone ended up with the ball on a record-setting night. She hit a three-pointer on her second attempt of the game, becoming the school’s all-time leader in threes with 126, passing Baylee Rinehart for the top spot. She added two more and finished with 11 points.
Ashley Cox scored 13 to lead the Barons (7-7), Delaney Cox had 12 and Elizabeth Martin scored eight.
Post player Allie Boyer had a game-high 17 to lead Blackhawk (7-4) and Kenzie Kinnison added 10.
Boyer’s two free throws and a three by Kinnison gave Blackhawk an immediate 48-43 lead in the extra session. A three-point play by Delaney Cox cut it to 48-46, and Pepple banked in a three to make it 50-49 with 1:11 to go.
The Barons had two possessions down by one. They missed a shot on the first but Martin the ball back with a steal. After a missed three, Martin crashed through lane to snag the rebound and keep the possession alive until Delaney Cox delivered the go-ahead points.
“We came back in overtime,” Baron coach Noah Stuckey said. “We were down right away. We hit some shots.
“We finally get a few days off, and it’s to have that after a win.”
DeKalb led 41-35 as Cone fed Delaney Cox with 2:05 left. The Braves had to burn up three fouls to get the Barons to the line, where they were unable to ice the game.
DeKalb missed all three one-and-ones and went 3-for-10 in last 1:10 plus overtime. Blackhawk sank eight in a row over the same stretch.
A lob from Malea Steele to Boyer produced the tying basket with 1.4 seconds left in regulation. Martin’s heave from near midcourt went off the rim as time ran out.
The Barons scrapped on defense from the very start. They held the Braves with out a field for more than 10 minutes to begin the game. DeKalb led by 11 in the first half before settling for a 21-15 advantage at the break.
“Especially early, we got where we were making sure nothing was an easy pass. We forced a lot of turnovers,” Stuckey said.
The Barons hit three threes in the first quarter, but then missed their next seven tries before Cone connected to give the team its biggest lead, 38-26 with 4:06 remaining in the third quarter. The Braves battled back to get within six as the quarter ended.
Stuckey was proud for Cone to get the record.
“She’s an awesome shot,” he said. “She missed games as a sophomore with COVID. She probably would have had (the record) earlier. She’s always ready to shoot. She’s got a great stroke.
“She comes from a basketball family. Her father (Rod) and her grandfather (Garth) were basketball people, and her brother (Hunter) was a great basketball player here at DeKalb.”
DeKalb’s junior varsity defeated Blackhawk 41-18. Sienna Abbott led the Barons with 11 points, Bree Fordyce scored eight and Scout Warner chipped in seven.
