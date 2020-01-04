ALBION — John Bodey didn’t quite see the four good quarters he wants from his team.
After his Central Noble boys basketball team squandered an 11-point lead in the first half, however, the last two quarters were more like what the Cougars are shooting for as they kept control in the second half and defeated DeKalb 62-51 Friday night.
Central Noble bolted to a 14-3 lead to start the game, but the Barons scrapped their way back to briefly take the lead and trailed by just two at the half. They scored the first hoop of the second half to tie, but the Cougars reeled off nine straight points in just 2 ½ minutes to re-establish themselves and kept a safe lead throughout.
Bodey felt the win was a step forward for the Cougars, who start three sophomores.
“We’re working for a complete game,” he said. “We’re really young, we’re really inexperienced. Tonight was the closest to it we’ve been. Three of the four quarters were good ones.
“We’re getting better offensively. We’re learning that ball movement and lane touches, whether it’s with the drive or post feed, are good for us. We’re learning we have to play on the defensive end, too.”
Connor Essegian hit four threes and registered a game-high 25 points for the Cougars (6-2) while Sawyer Yoder had 18 points. Logan Gard, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, had nine points and six rebounds. Myles Smith had five assists.
Cole Richmond had team highs of 13 points and six rebounds for the Barons (4-4). Connor Penrod added 10 points, and Caleb Nixon and Evan Eshbach both had five assists. Eshbach and Nolan Nack both hit three threes for nine points.
DeKalb coach Rod Cone didn’t see the sticky defense for which his team is known.
“They spread teams out with their movement,” Cone said. “You have to be spot-on with your defensive responsibilities and your switches, and we weren’t tonight. On defense, they iced the ball screens and we didn’t adjust to that.
“Our defense, we got lost on our switches, we had a lack of communication, and that led to some easy baskets on their part. Give a team like Central Noble easy baskets, you’re going to be in trouble.”
Gard twice kicked the ball out to Essegian for threes in Central Noble’s game-opening outburst, and Austin Kugler scored off a steal to put the Cougars up 20-11 at the first stop.
Eshbach and Nack hit threes as the Barons worked their way back in the second quarter. Nixon twice found Penrod for baskets and went the distance himself with a steal.
“We gave up 20 points the first quarter and that’s not how we play defense,” Cone said. “Second quarter we got back in it, actually took a lead and at halftime we felt pretty good (trailing 27-25).
“Same thing third quarter, and then it’s just catch-up from there. It turned into three-point shooting, and if we don’t hit that puts us behind.”
The Cougars worked to take away DeKalb’s inside-out attack featuring Penrod.
“I thought Logan did a pretty good job taking it to him on offense,” Bodey said. “We talked about getting on his right shoulder (on defense) and making him go to his right hand, and we did it a few times.”
Central Noble also scored four times off offensive rebounds in the first half, and held a 29-22 advantage on the glass for the game.
“We went to the boards well,” Bodey said. “We’ve been a team that stands and watches a little bit. It was the most aggressive rebounding game, the most hungry rebounding game we’ve had.”
DeKalb took the junior varsity game 53-43 behind 23 points from Donnie Wiley. Landen Brown added 13. Connor Lemmon and Aidan Dreibelbis scored 15 each for Central Noble.
The Barons also won the freshman game 34-25 as Gabe Tobierre scored eight points and Parker Smith added seven. Colin Huntley scored a game-high 12 for the Cougars and Tyler Vandergrift had eight.
In other area action, Central Noble girls fell at Bremen 51-49 in overtime Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.