GARRETT — When one door closes, another one opens.
After spending the last seven seasons coaching the Central Noble boys basketball team to a state championship game and two sectional titles, John Bodey is coming home.
At the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District School Board meeting on Monday, the board approved the hiring of Bodey as the next high school girls basketball coach, replacing the retiring Bob Lapadot.
“I’m excited to be home,” Bodey said. “When I left Central Noble, I didn’t know if I’d coach again. I knew Bob was possibly going to resign, and I thought if he resigned this year, maybe I’d do it. If he waits a year or two, maybe I won’t do it. So the timing just worked out.”
Bodey had initially coached the Garrett boys team from 2008-15, leaving due to a better job offer outside of the school district in Ligonier.
“There may have been some thoughts from people that I can’t work a private job and coach, but I think the last seven years at Central Noble, I’ve proven that I can work away from the school and still be successful in coaching,” he said.
The day Lapadot announced his retirement, April 6, Garrett athletic director Chris DePew called Bodey and extended the offer.
“John was a good coach for us when he was here,” DePew said. “And then after, he’s really built his resume at Central Noble and has had some great teams. He walks in with as much credibility as we could find in a high school coach, and not only just a coaching resume itself, but he’s a member of our community. He’s an alumnus and his family is spread out all over town, so it’s a perfect fit.”
Bodey said that he started receiving calls from Depew in January in preparation for Lapadot’s possible resignation, and around Christmas time was 95% sure he had no plans to leave Central Noble, until his ultimate decision to resign from the post on March 15.
“As things progressed and with my young granddaughters in elementary school that are going to be in the program this year, Dan (Feagler) and Bob have done a great job building this program, I want to be a part of something special for when my granddaughters get up here. That’s kind of why I wanted to do this,” Bodey said.
Bodey will be in his 35th year of coaching this upcoming season. His coaching experience started at Garrett when he was 22, learning under the tutelage of his high school coach Denny Feagler for a couple years each for boys and girls.
While he has coached all four of his daughters in middle school, it has been about 18 years since he has coached the girls game as a whole, and never has he coached a varsity high school girls program.
Regardless, the adjustment from boys back to girls is the least of his worries.
“It’s basketball,” Bodey said. “Minus expecting them to dunk, I’m going to coach them and have the same expectations of my boys’ teams. It is fundamentals, which I like teaching and coaching, and that’s what these girls are going to get a lot of.”
Looking forward, there are two main goals Bodey has set for the season. The first is fielding two full teams, one varsity and one junior varsity. The second is getting a full youth program starting from next year’s fourth graders on up to where girls are playing at every level.
“I think Mallory Clifford had a group but it wasn’t every age group,” he said. “It was spotty, and I want a fourth grade team, a fifth grade team, a sixth grade team and I want them all playing. The other goal is going to be getting these girls to where they’re fundamentally sound. I want that ball comfortable in their hands.”
Next year’s high school players have already started workouts with two more weeks planned, then in June will work on a program with all age levels to improve the fundamentals.
As far as what his coaching staff will look like, Bodey plans to retain Kim Armstrong and James Benson at the high school level, as well as bringing another one that he is not ready to announce yet. He also has ideas for coaches he wants to bring to the program at the middle school levels.
“I’m just excited to be back and I’m looking forward to get going,” he said. “It’s going to be a challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.