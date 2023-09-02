College Cross Country Both Trine teams second at PFW
FORT WAYNE — Both Trine teams finished second to Purdue Fort Wayne in the Mastodon Cross Country Opener Friday.
The Thunder men were second to Purdue Fort Wayne 24-32. Ryan Hoopingarner was second overall and the top collegiate runner in 15 minutes, 33.2 seconds, and Joseph Packard was fifth overall in 15:41.7.
Also for Trine, Matt Edison was 11th in 16:18.5, Gehrig Longe was 12th in 16:19.8, Jacob Myers was 14th in 16:24.4, Prairie Heights graduate Hank Glasgo was 16th in 16:27.5, and Nicolas Squillacioti was 17th in 16:29.1. Churubusco graduate Eli Lantz was 20th for the Thunder 16:36.2, and East Noble graduate Drew Sillaway was 24th in 16:40.2.
A couple of Trine graduates with local ties running unattached for Three Rivers Running Company finished in the top three. Westview graduate Derek Miller won in 15:25.7, and DeKalb graduate Jack Beakas was third in 15:35.9.
Lakewood Park graduate Cobin Moriarity was 49th for Saint Francis in 18:03.2.
In the women’s meet, Trine was second to PFW 21-50.
Lydia Randolph led the Thunder in fifth place at a 5K time of 18:59.5, and Eleanor Young was 10th in 19:32.7.
Other scoring runners for Trine were Chloe Goodrich in 12th in 19:38.4, Bailey Puckett in 13th in 19:52.2, Annabel Stanley in 15th in 20:02.5, Sidney Swick in 18th in 20:11.4, and Hannah Parker in 19th in 20:27.
Fremont graduate Katie Berlew was 36th for Trine in 24:20.2.
Trine steeplechase national champion Evie Miller ran for Three Rivers Running Company and was second overall at 17:36.5.
For USF, East Noble graduate Anna Strong was 31st in 23:32.9.
College Soccer Trine women tie, win to start season
WHEATON, Ill. — Trine’s women’s soccer team opened its season with a scoreless tie with Wheaton on Friday afternoon, then beat Greenville (Ill.) 3-0 on Saturday afternoon.
Sophie Aschemeier picked up shutouts in goal on consecutive days for Trine. She made one saves against Wheaton Friday, then did not have to make a save against Greenville.
The Thunder scored all of their goals in the first half on Saturday. Ellie Price, Bella Mabry and Megan Davis scored. Hailey Jakubowski assisted on Davis’ goal.
Trine outshot Greenville 20-0 after outshooting Wheaton 15-9 on Friday.
Trine men open with two ties
Trine’s men’s soccer team tied 1-1 at Wooster (Ohio) on Friday, then battled to a scoreless draw at Otterbein (Ohio) on Sunday.
On Friday, Gavin Hardy scored midway through the first half on assists from Ryan Cote and Liam Zimmerman to put the Thunder in front.
But Wooster overcame playing the final 61 minutes down a man due to a red card to draw even on a goal from Max Wiley with seven seconds left in regulation time.
Trine outshot Wooster 12-6. Aidan McGonagle made four saves in goal for the Thunder.
On Sunday, the Thunder had a clean sheet despite being outshot 16-7. Freshman Dillon Lambert notched the shutout in goal, making seven saves.
College Golf Trine women 4th in IU East Invite
RICHMOND — Trine’s women’s golf team was fourth in the Indiana University East Fall Invitational, shooting 680 (338-342) at Highland Lake Golf Course Friday and Saturday.
The Thunder were eight shots behind third place St. Mary’s of the Woods’ “B” team. IU East’s “A” team won with 637.
Grace Dubek was 12th with 165 (78-87) to lead Trine. Teammate Calley Ruff was 13th with 165 (85-80).
The Thunder also had Bailey Bravata with 173 (87-86), Mae Norman with 177 (88-89) and Sophie Argyle with 183 (93-90).
Grace Thiele played as an individual for Trine with 175 (90-85).
College Volleyball Tough weekend for Trine women
SANDUSKY, Ohio — The Trine women lost all four matches in the Great Lakes Cross Over at Cedar Point Sports Center.
On Saturday, the Thunder lost to Bethany (W.V.) 20-25, 25-17, 25-15, 26-24 and fell to Allegheny (Pa.) 25-18, 25-21, 19-25, 19-25, 15-10.
On Friday, Trine lost to Case Western Reserve (Ohio) 25-11, 25-18, 25-14, and to Suffolk (Mass.) 25-15, 28-26, 25-22.
Sophomore Anna Zellers had 65 assists and freshman Jordan Budzinski had 44 digs on the weekend for the Thunder. Olivia Jolliffe had 42 kills and nine aces. Angola High graduate Lindsey Call added 49 assists.
College Tennis Trine women defeat Earlham
ANGOLA — Trine’s women’s tennis team opened its fall season Saturday by defeating Earlham 7-2.
Trine 7, Earlham 2
Singles: 1. Payton Dugan (E) def. Elina Locane 6-1, 6-2. 2. Maddie Cherry (E) def. Emilee Bassett 6-2, 6-0. 3. Alexis Maloney (T) def. Sarah Tierney 6-0, 6-0. 4. Haley Straub (T) def. Maria Farst 6-0, 6-1. 5. Kennedy Outwater (T) def. Elizabeth Hoff 6-4, 6-1. 6. Lizzie Welker (T) def. Natalee McCann 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Locane-Maloney (T) def. Hoff-Tierney 8-1. 2. Bassett-Straub (T) def. Dugan-McCann 8-4. 3. Outwater-Welker (T) def. Cherry-Farst 8-6.
Men’s College Rugby Trine drops opener
SOUTH BEND — Trine’s men’s club rugby team opened its season with a 74-14 loss at Notre Dame on Friday.
