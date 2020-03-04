Wrestling
Locomotives defeat Fairfield
GARRETT — Garrett defeated Fairfield 70-12 in a middle school match Monday.
Kameron Baker (80 pounds), Carter Fielden (85), Calder Hefty (102), James Orick-Maurer (110), Lane Balzer (140), Aaden Lytle (150) and Chase Leech (175) all pinned their opponents for Garrett.
Kaidin Colburn (125) won by technical fall for Garrett, while Xavier Nusbaum (95) and Konner Pelmear (117) won by major decision. Camren Ruble (160) won by decision.
