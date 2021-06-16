WATERLOO — Logan Cochran has announced his resignation as DeKalb girls soccer coach.
Cochran announced the decision in a release to the media.
“Over the last few weeks with many discussions with family and others close to me, along with much self-thought and prayer, I have decided to step down as the head coach of the DeKalb Lady Baron soccer program,” Cochran said in the statement. “This is 100% my decision and has come with full support from my family, close friends and the school.
“My full attention needs to be on the privacy and the support that myself and my family need to give each other during this difficult time,” Cochran went on to say in the statement. “Because the situation dealt with a family member of mine, I feel the best next steps for the program was a fresh start with a new coach. My desires are to coach again in the future, wherever that may be.
“I want to again thank (athletic director Chris) Rhodes, (principal Marcus) Wagner, (superintendent Steve) Teders and others involved for giving me time and supporting me in my decision to put my full focus on my family first. I ask for continued privacy for myself and my family during this time. I will always be a Baron and in support of Lady Baron Soccer.”
After coaching at DeKalb Middle School, Cochran was head coach of the high school program for five seasons. The Barons compiled a 65-20-9 record over that time, winning two sectional titles and three Northeast 8 Conference championships.
Cochran was the KPC Media Group All-Area Coach of the Year three straight times from 2018-20, and was the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association District 1 Large School Coach of the Year last season.
