Prep Basketball Blazers defeat Woodlan
WOODBURN — Eastside’s boys basketball team was a 70-61 winner over Woodlan Tuesday.
Sophomore Gabe Trevino led the Blazers (8-11) with 19 points and sophomore Logan Fry added 17. Senior Noah Johnson contributed 15 points in the win.
Woodlan (13-8) led 39-33 at halftime, but Eastside held the hosts to just four points in the third quarter to grab a 48-43 lead.
The Blazers were 19-of-22 at the free throw line for the game.
Aiden Bayman scored 21 points to lead Woodlan. Mitch Mendenhall added 18 points.
Prep Gymnastics Barons defeat Wawasee
WATERLOO — DeKalb posted its best score of the season at 106.4 to 92.55 for Wawasee in a dual meet Tuesday.
Sarah Boyd was first in the all-around with a personal-best 36.425. Lauren Blythe followed at 35.6 and Allison Burton was third at 34.375, both personal bests.
Boyd also set a new PR in winning the floor at 9.6, with Blythe second with a PR of 9.575 and Burton third with a PR of 9.375.
The Barons had the best four scores on the beam with Blythe 9.05, Boyd 8.95, Burton 8.35 and Kristen Azzue 8.125.
Boyd (8.825) and Blythe (8.275) were 1-2 in the bars. The string of Barons was interrupted by Eastside individual competitor Brielle Carter (7.9). Burton (7.75) was fourth and Azzue (6.925) fifth.
Boyd (9.05) also won the vault, with Burton (8.9) third, and Blythe (8.7) sixth.
Carter finished with an all-around score of 33.25. She was also fourth in the floor (9.25), fifth in the vault (8.75) and sixth in the beam (7.35).
Lakers outscore Tigers
WARSAW — Lakeland outscored a short-handed Warsaw team 88.75-63.575 Tuesday. The Tigers only had two girls competing, led by all-around medalist Sydnie Purvis with 32.225.
Laker Emily Byler tied for first on the vault with 8.65 and won the uneven bars with 7.75. She led the team all-around with 31.3 and placed third in the dual. Lakeland teammate Natalie Huffman tied for first on the balance beam with 7.4.
Three Lakers took on junior varsity roles. They were led by Carly Rasbaugh’s 7.175 on the vault and Zoe Diehl’s 6.25 in the floor exercise.
Lakeland 88.75, Warsaw 63.575
Vault: 1t. E. Byler (LL) and Purvis (War) 8.65, 3. D. Turner (War) 8.575, 4. Huffman (LL) 8.35, 5. Z. Diehl (LL) 7.75.
Uneven Bars: 1. E. Byler (LL) 7.75, 2. D. Turner (War) 7.4, 3. Purvis (War) 7.35, 4. Huffman (LL) 6.6.
Balance Beam: 1t. Huffman (LL) and Purvis (War) 7.4, 3. D. Turner (War) 6.425, 4. E. Byler (LL) 6.3.
Floor Exercise: 1. D. Turner (War) 8.95, 2. Purvis (War) 8.825, 3. E. Byler (LL) 8.6, 4. Huffman (LL) 8.175.
All-Around: 1. Purvis (War) 32.225, 2. D. Turner (War) 31.35, 3. E. Byler (LL) 31.3, 4. Huffman (LL) 30.525.
College Volleyball Trine men drop conference opener
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s volleyball team lost its opening match of the season in the Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League to Adrian Tuesday night. The scores were 25-21, 25-20, 25-16.
Noah Marcinkowski had 22 kills, six digs and an ace for the Bulldogs (8-9, 1-0 MCVL).
Parker Beale had 15 kills and Eric Santiago-Garcia had eight digs for the Thunder (3-8, 0-1). Hunter Monday had 31 assists, five digs and one block assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.