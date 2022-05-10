ANGOLA — Trine University’s softball team was selected into the NCAA Division III Tournament on Monday and will host a regional Friday through Sunday at SportONE/Parkview Softball Field.
The Thunder (27-11) are the top seed in the regional and will face Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament champion Wisconsin Eau Claire (25-9) in a first-round game on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
The other two teams in the regional will meet in the first game of the double-elimination tournament Friday at 2 p.m. as the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament runner-up North Central (25-10) will take on Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference tournament and regular season champion Penn State Behrend (21-13).
Three games will be played on Saturday. Friday’s winners will play first at noon, then Friday’s losers will face off in an elimination game at 2:30 p.m. The winner of that game will face the loser of Saturday’s first game at 4:30 p.m.
The championship game or two will be played on Sunday afternoon. The first game will start at noon. If the undefeated team heading into Sunday loses that first game, an ultimate championship game will be played at 2:30 p.m.
The winner of the Angola Regional will play the winner of the Cleveland Regional in a best-of-3 super regional May 20 and 21. The Cleveland Regional has three nationally-ranked teams based on the latest National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division III poll released on May 3, No. 15 Roanoke, Virginia; No. 20 Concordia, Wisconsin, and regional host Case Western Reserve, who was tied for 25th. The College of New Jersey is the fourth team of the Cleveland Regional.
Back in Angola, host Trine is the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular season and tournament champions. It will be making its 13th appearance in the NCAA Division III Tournament, and the first since 2019.
The Thunder are led by junior centerfielder Ellie Trine (.421 batting average, 37 runs scored, 18 runs batted in, 9 stolen bases) and sophomore pitcher Adrienne Rosey (12-7, 1.03 earned run average, 129 strikeouts and 11 walks in 101 and two-thirds innings).
Rosey leads a deep pitching staff that has had a solid defense behind them all season long with a .974 fielding percentage. Junior Anna Koeppl and sophomore Lauren Clausen has formed a solid duo. Koeppl is 7-3 with a 2.76 ERA, allowing 56 hits and walking only five in 53 and one-third innings. Clausen is 5-0 with a 1.31 ERA, allowing 50 hits and striking out 64 in 59 innings of work.
Senior rightfielder Taylor Murdock is hitting .347 (35-101) with 31 runs scored and a team-leading six home runs with 19 RBIs. Junior shortstop Amanda Prather is hitting .321 (35-109) with three homers, 40 RBIs, 28 runs and 12 doubles.
Eau Claire finished third in the regular season WIAC standings and beat regular season champion Wisconsin-La Crosse twice in the conference tournament.
The Blugolds have a big hitter in junior second baseman Megan Maruna, who is hitting .463 (57-123) with seven home runs, 29 runs batted in, 47 runs scored, 19 stolen bases, 12 doubles and five triples.
They also have a deep pitching staff that is effective without big strikeout numbers with junior Madi Zerr and freshman Jacie Shultz as the primary starters and sophomore Lauren Gamme excelling in relief.
Zerr is 7-1 with a 2.55 ERA and a save. She allowed 81 hits and 74 innings and struck out 33. Shultz is 11-2 with a 2.19 ERA and three saves. She has allowed 68 hits in 73 and two-thirds innings and struck out 39. Gamme is 4-3 with six saves and a 1.46 ERA. She made 21 appearances (all in relief) and allowed 41 hits in 48 innings with 30 strikeouts.
Other top hitters for Eau Claire are junior first baseman Sadie Erickson (.411, 6 HRs, 42 RBIs, 35 runs, 13 doubles, 16 SBs), senior third baseman Ellie Decker (.398, 4 HRs, 28 RBIs, 17 runs) and senior shortstop Maria Back (.360, 2 HRs, 18 RBIs, 20 runs, 8 doubles, 7 SBs). The Blugolds have stolen 85 bases and are hitting .332 as a team with 22 home runs.
North Central, from Naperville, Illinois, is the regional’s No. 2 seed. The Cardinals are led by junior outfielder Alexa Sherlund (.341, 12 runs, 6 RBIs) and senior pitcher Gianna Corban (16-5, 1.44 ERA, 3 saves, 187 strikeouts and 11 hits allowed in 151 IP).
Senior catcher Jaime Smith is hitting .282 (29-103) with seven homers, 22 RBIs, 23 runs and three triples. Senior pitcher Breanna Adams is 9-5 with a 2.63 ERA, allowing 104 hits and striking out 52 in 93 innings.
Behrend, from Erie, Pennsylvania, is the No. 3 seed and is led by junior catcher Cami McNany (.400, 2 HRs, 42 RBIs, 11 doubles, .968 fielding) and freshman designated player Jocelyn McNany (.365, 4 HRs, 28 RBIs, 29 runs, 9 doubles). Sophomore outfielder Maria Jones is hitting .351 (40-114) with a home run and 20 RBIs, and leads the team in runs scored (38) and stolen bases (10).
The Lions’ top pitchers are senior Ashleigh Schmidt and sophomore Kayla Lindberg. Schmidt is 11-4 with a 2.33 ERA, allowing 79 hits, striking out 77 and walking 28 in 90 innings. Lindberg is 8-4 with a .246 ERA and a save. She allowed 72 hits and struck out 44 in 65 and one-third innings.
All tickets for the Angola Regional will be available at the gate. Admission for children for a day or the entire regional will be $7 apiece for senior citizens, veterans and students/children, and free for all children under age 2.
Adult admission is $10 per day or $25 for the entire regional.
Rosey, Trine honored by MIAA
Rosey and Ellie Trine were named MIAA Players of the Week on Monday for their efforts in the MIAA Tournament last week.
Rosey was the conference’s Pitcher of the Week for the third time this season. She pitched shutouts against Alma in the first round on Thursday and against Calvin in the winners’ bracket semifinal game on Saturday. In 14 innings, she allowed eight hits and struck out 20.
Trine was the MIAA Position Player of the Week. In the MIAA Tournament, she was 4-for-8 with two runs scored and a run batted in, and also made seven putouts in center.
