The Trine University softball team poses for a group photo after the Thunder’s 6-1 win over Hope College in the championship game of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Softball tournament Saturday at SportONE/Parkview Field in Angola. Coach Donnie Danklefsen’s Thunder will host the NCAA Division III Angola Regional Friday through Sunday and will open regional play against Wisconsin-Eau Claire Friday at 4:30 p.m.