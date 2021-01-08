AUBURN — Rece Buckmaster has already lived his dream of playing professional soccer.
Now the Auburn native will get to continue the dream close to home after signing with the Indy Eleven of the United Soccer League’s Championship level.
“It’s crazy. It’s a dream,” Buckmaster said. “I get to do it as a job. I get paid to play soccer. It’s what I love and it just doesn’t get any better than that.”
The Eleven figure to start their season in the spring, but no date has been set due to the COVID pandemic. A defender, Buckmaster is one of 13 players the Eleven have signed for the new season.
In the meantime, Buckmaster is staying in Auburn, practicing at the YMCA’s turf field when the weather permits or working out at home.
Buckmaster said he’s played soccer “ever since I could walk. My mom still has my first cleats I ever wore. They’re pretty tiny.
“It’s cool to look back at those and all the pictures I have from growing up playing.”
He said he also played basketball growing up, and doesn’t really know how he got involved in soccer. His father had played basketball and his mother ran track and cross country.
Buckmaster was part of two high school state championships with Canterbury. He played two years in Westfield with the Indiana Fire in U.S. Soccer Development Academy play, then was recruited to Indiana University, where he was named second-team All-Big Ten in his senior season.
“Playing for Canterbury, it helped me grow into the player I am,” Buckmaster said. “Going to the academy really helped also, and that helped me get exposure to Indiana. Indiana was a great four years. All the stops I had made me who I am today.”
It was in Bloomington where Buckmaster made the switch to defense.
“I was a midfielder my whole life,” he said. “Even at the academy I played midfield. My coach at IU, Todd Yeagley, thought moving me to outside back would be the best position to make it to the pros. He was right.
“I like playing defense. It’s not that much different than the midfield, but you have to defend more. I like defending.”
Buckmaster’s pro career began when Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls drafted him 32nd overall in 2019. He made six appearances at the top level of soccer in America, starting a playoff match against the Philadelphia Union and getting time in a match against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium.
He spent most of his rookie season in USL Championship with the New York Red Bulls II, starting 17 times. Last season, he played for Memphis 901 FC and had a goal and an assist in 14 appearances (one of his teammates from Memphis, forward Cal Jennings, has also signed with the Eleven for this year).
USL Championship is the second-highest level of soccer after the MLS. It has two lower levels, USL League 1 and USL League 2.
Buckmaster said he enjoyed the Big Apple and didn’t experience too much culture shock.
“I love going to big cities. I would always go to Chicago,” he said. “I’m a big Bulls and Cubs fan.
“When I got to New York, we went to the city a lot. We would always go downtown. I’ve never been to New York besides that, and it’s a pretty cool place to be and visit.”
He enjoyed Memphis and its excellent cuisine as well.
“I didn’t get into the barbecue, but I had this barbecue pulled pork pizza,” he said. “I could eat that every day.
“Memphis is a pretty cool city, too. It has a lot of things to do.”
The work ethic of the pro players sets them apart, Buckmaster believes.
“You really have no days off,” he said. “When you have an off day (with no match scheduled), you’re going in and working out. You’re staying after practice and working extra. You’re always working, always trying to get better, doing everything you can.”
Being a pro comes with more pressure, too.
“Obviously, if you don’t play well, you could lose your starting position, and that could lead to not having a job next year,” Buckmaster said. “You’ve got to give it your all every day no matter what.”
