HUNTERTOWN — No one on DeKalb’s baseball team was even born yet the last time the Barons won a sectional.
This year’s group, which includes nine seniors, wrote some history of its own Saturday.
DeKalb broke a tie with two runs in the third, and rode the five-hit pitching of Parker Smith to a 3-2 victory over Snider in the championship game of the Class 4A sectional final at Carroll.
The Barons (21-10) advanced to a regional game Saturday against either Homestead or Huntington North. It was the 20th sectional title in school history, but the first since 2002.
“Obviously when we saw the draw we knew we were going to have to earn it,” said DeKalb coach Collin Bice, still soaked from a celebratory dousing with the water cooler. “Go through three quality teams. The pitching was there, the defense backed them up and we put balls in play when we needed to.”
Seeing the senior group get to raise the trophy made it especially pleasing.
“Their freshman year we had the COVID year,” Bice said. “I’ve been with them through all four years, an assistant one year and head coach the last two years. It’s real special. To celebrate with these guys is awesome.
“All you have to do is step out of the way and let the players play. This is a talented group. My job is to coach these guys and put them in a position to win a baseball game. They’ve got the talent and they get the job done.”
Smith won his second game in the tournament after throwing a two-hitter in the opener against Northrop Wednesday.
For the two games, Smith struck out 22 and walked seven in 14 innings, allowing seven hits and only three earned runs.
“A lot of nerves going into that last inning,” Smith said. “It feels good to finally get one especially after my sophomore year, we came out and didn’t perform, and we let it slip away (in a 2-1 loss to Northrop in the championship game). It’s good to come out here and get it.
“We hit the ball all game. Sometimes they were falling, sometimes they weren’t. We got some runs and got the lead and we just built off that momentum.”
The Barons went ahead in the third after consecutive hits by Ashen Tuttle and Smith. Tegan Irk put down a sacrifice bunt, and the Panthers (19-9) threw wildly trying for a force play at third, allow pinch-runner AJ Ross to score the lead run.
Smith wound up on third, and Elijah Ehmke followed with a sacrifice fly to center for a 3-1 lead.
There would be no relaxing for Baron fans after a quirky sixth inning, however. Langston Leavell was safe on an error and Kent Burkhead reached on an infield single and later stole second.
Smith got the first out on a strikeout and then retired Camden Davis on a shallow fly to center. Leavell tagged up at third but held, but Burkhead continued to third base.
A run scored as a Burkhead was trapped in a rundown between second and third, and was safe when the tag was dropped.
The Barons got a two-out double from Will Seigel in the bottom of the inning but could not score, meaning Smith had to make the one-run lead stand in the top of the seventh.
He got a strikeout and a flyout for the first two outs, then finished the game with his eighth strikeout.
“I had to go out there and do my thing,” Smith said. “Just throw it and not try to guide the ball in there and stay confident. Once we went out there in the seventh inning with the lead, I knew we had it.”
“He’s a special kid, game one against Northrop and to come back here Monday and throw like that again, it’s huge,” Bice said. “He’s got some really good swing-and-miss stuff.
“He changed up his pitches and kept them off balance.”
Smith overcame a shaky start, when two walks and three wild pitches helped the Panthers take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.
DeKalb tied it in the second on a two-out RBI single by Alex Leslie, the only player in the game with two hits.
“I couldn’t be prouder of these guys,” Bice said. “We had the pieces. It was just a matter of putting the puzzle together and we got the job done.”
