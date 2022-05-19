AUBURN — Gage Schnelker comes from a winning program, and Trine University hopes some of that success rubs off.
Schnelker committed Wednesday to bowl at Trine, where he said he’ll study either sports management or business management.
“The opportunity Trine offered me in my career and the opportunity to do a sport at the next level, something I enjoy doing, is why I wanted to go to Trine and bowl,” Schnelker said.
Schnelker was a regional qualifier in singles competition this season. He was part of DeKalb’s semi-state champions as a junior.
“He’s a hard worker and he’s very coachable,” Trine coach Mike Jachcinski said. “He brings a good bowling background to our program. He fits what we’re about. We have a strong, young group and he’s going to contribute to the success we’ve had so far and the success we’ll have in coming years.”
Schnelker, also a member of DeKalb’s state champion unified flag football team, managed to find the right approach in his bowling game, which helped make him successful.
“I’ve been bowling since sixth grade,” he said. “Moving from one-handed to two-handed was an adjustment. At the college level I’ll still get to bowl two-handed and learn more about how to get better.”
“I’m really proud of him,” DeKalb coach Chris Toyias added. “He stuck with it for four years. He had his ups and downs. Trying to figure out the best approach for him over the years, we came up with a two-handed approach. It’s great to see.”
Schnelker said he played several sports growing up, including soccer, baseball, basketball and football.
“I’ve done a lot of sports, probably because of how competitive I am. It gave me the opportunity to see the sports I love doing,” he said.
Having been in pressure situations with much at stake in tournament play should help him be an asset for the Thunder.
“When we get into the pressure situations and times start getting hard, I know how I have to handle myself,” Schnelker said. “As an underclassman I didn’t start, but I was still on the roster for varsity. I know how important it is to be a really good teammate.”
