DCBL Grades 1-2
Auburn Dental Associates 28, SDI 6
Auburn Dental — Quinn Schmidt 22, Keller Haiflich 6.
SDI — C.J. Lehman 4, Gerik Scott 2.
Holbrook Lawnscape 26, Feller & Clark Funeral Home 16
Holbrook — Oliver Holbrook 12, Mack Stirlen 6, Henry Carper 4, Lucas Sarll 4.
Feller & Clark — Andrew Jennings 10, Parker Bowman 4, Zach Anderson 2.
Holbrook Lawnscape 26, ProActive Spine & Joint 4
Holbrook — Lucas Sarll 12, Oliver Holbrook 8, Henry Carper 4, Mack Stirlen 2.
ProActive — Jaxon Riccius 2, Landry Schache 2.
Grade 3
Metal Technologies 34, Dr. Hayes Orthodontics 30
Metal Technologies — Max Shaffer 16, Aiden Sullinger 12, Trennan McDaniel 4, Kolten Brown 2.
Dr. Hayes — Gage Culbertson 30.
Golden Rule Properties 24, DeKalb Chiropractic Center 22
Golden Rule — Isaac Hefty 8, Owen Seigel 8, Gauge Hart 4, Henry Post 2, Mason Riccius 2.
DeKalb Chiropractic — Luke Kooks 15, Eli Miller 5, Johnathyn Grimm 2.
Grades 4-5
Scheumann Dental Associates 27, Jimelle Flooring 23
Scheumann Dental — Tanner Pomeroy 9, Maddux Brockhouse 6, Elijah Warstler 6, Corbin Smith 4, Luke Petre 2.
Jimelle Flooring 23
Jimelle — Elec Kimball 9, Johnathan Lyons 6, Jacob Lyons 4, Hayden LaRowe 2, Joshua Scherer 2.
SDI 30, Jimelle Flooring 20
SDI — Kohen Smith 20, Bryson Scott 6, Archer Behnke 2, Bryce Kowalski 2.
Jimelle — Elec Kimball 12, Johnathan Lyons 4, Hayden LaRowe 4.
Big Red Sports 34, Oak Partners 12
Big Red — Ayden O’Neal 16, Gage Pyck 10, Brayden Felke 4, Braxton McCormick 2, Micah Yoder 2.
Oak Partners — Lucas Shaffer 8, Gregory Hewitt 2, Matthew Scheumann 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.