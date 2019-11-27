DCBL
Grades 1-2
Auburn Dental Associates 14, Holbrook Lawnscape 8
Auburn Dental — Quinn Schmidt 12, Keller Haiflich 2.
Holbrook — Oliver Holbrook 4, Lucas Sarll 4.
Auburn Dental Associates 22, ProActive Spine & Joint 10
Auburn Dental — Quinn Schmidt 18, Keller Haiflich 4. ProActive — Landry Schache 8, Maddux Schache 2.
Feller & Clark Funder Home 14, SDI 8
Feller & Clark — Andrew Jennings 6, Parker Bowman 4, Zach Anderson 4. SDI — C.J. Lehman 4, Josiah Fox 2, Gerik Scott 2.
Grade 3
DeKalb Chiropractic Center 20, Metal Technologies 20, OT
DeKalb Chiropractic — Luke Koons 12, Eli Miller 8. Metal Technologies — Gus Carey 10, Aiden Sullinger 6, Kolten Brown 2, L.J. Leshore 2.
Dr. Hayes Orthodontics 26, Golden Rule Properties 24
Dr. Hayes — Gage Culbertson 24, Jackson Purdy 2. Golden Rule — Mason Riccius 8, Owen Seigel 8, Henry Post 4, Gauge Hart 2, Isaac Hefty 2.
Grades 4-5
Scheumann Dental Associates 25, SDI 22
Scheumann Dental — Corbin Smith 12, Elijah Warstler 11, Maddux Brockhouse 2. SDI — Kohen Smith 10, Henry Sullivan 8, Bryson Scott 2, Bryce Kowalski 2.
Scheumann Dental Associates 32, Oak Partners 20
Scheumann Dental — Corbin Smith 12, Elijah Warstler 8, Maddux Brockhouse 4, Tanner Pomeroy 4, Luke Petre 4. Oak Partners — Matthew Scheumann 10, Lucas Shaffer 8, Gregory Hewitt 2.
Big Red Sports 45, Jimelle Flooring 18
Big Red — Ayden O’Neal 19, Gage Pyck 14, Braxton McCormick 12. Jimelle — Elec Kimball 10, Johnathan Lyons 4, Jacob Lyons 2, Kameron Mapes 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.