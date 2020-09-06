GARRETT — Last year, a victory over Garrett helped New Haven cart away the championship trophy from the Garrett Volleyball Invitational.
Saturday, the Railroaders kept the trophy right where it was.
Garrett outdueled the Bulldogs in two tough games in the final round, winning a matchup many observers expected 25-17, 25-22, and celebrating with the hardware afterward.
“We knew New Haven has continued to grow their program,” Garrett coach Lydia Gard said. “They do a tremendous job, but I think our girls were ready for them mentally and came out strong.
“Our energy was really good, and we also were very smart and saw the court well. We had multiple girls that were making really smart shots. They weren’t always taking the really powerful shots. Forcing New Haven to cover the entire court was a big part of it.”
Garrett won its other two pool matches over Churubusco and Whitko, while New Haven went through Eastside, Hamilton and Blackhawk Christian to get to the final.
The Blazers won over Hamilton, but lost competitive matches to Blackhawk and New Haven before an apparent letdown against Whitko in their final match of the day, and wound up 1-3.
Blackhawk Christian beat Churubusco in a three-game match for third place. The Braves finished 2-2 on the day and the Eagles were 1-2 with a win over Whitko.
In the first game of the final, an ace from Ally Saalfrank and a kill by Alexandria Brant helped New Haven to an early 8-5 lead, but Logan Smith’s kill ignited a run that got Garrett even at 11-11.
Morgan Ostrowski had a kill and a block, Emma Hirchak scored on a tip as the Railroaders surged ahead 16-11, and their lead was no smaller after that. Ostrowski finished off the win with back-to-back kills.
Garrett appeared poised to put the second game away, building a 21-15 lead, but New Haven scored the next three, one on a Brant kill. Two tough serves by TeChiya Johnson lead got the Bulldogs within 22-21. Smith and Avarcia Nard traded kills as Garrett held on to a one-point lead.
Kills by Kinleigh Smith and Ostrowski finally put the win away for the Big Train.
Gard felt her team put in a good day of volleyball.
“I was happy with how the team performed today,” she said. “Things that we’ve been working on were really coming out today. It’s nice when you can see the things the girls put their time and energy into in practice coming to fruition on the court. That’s really exciting.”
Eastside won the first game against Blackhawk, but saw leads slip away in the second and third games as the Braves rallied for a three-game win. The Blazers were then competitive against New Haven, but lost in two games.
“We’re up 15-9, and we just don’t get it done,” Eastside coach Kent Mitchell said. “Volleyball is a game of momentum. When we lost that game which I thought we should have won, and I think the team felt the same way, it was like taking the air out of your balloon.
“We eat lunch, and then we have to play in five minutes. The other teams had like an hour. When you eat sometimes you’re a little sluggish. That New Haven team, when they’re in system, they’re really good.”
The Blazers just weren’t themselves in a two-game loss to Whitko.
“When we came over here (from the middle school gym to the main gym) to play Whitko, our parachute was broken. We mentally were not in the game,” Mitchell said.
The Eastside coach still was happy with his club’s efforts.
“Our tallest girl is 5-foot-7,” Mitchell said. “We’re going up against all these giants and we’re managing the ball around them. We did a lot of good things in the first three matches of the day, and then the wheels fell off in the fourth match.
“We’ll learn from it and we’ll get better. You’ve got to find something good about a loss that can motivate you and make you better.”
