LAGRANGE — Lakeland was in a shootout with Churubusco Friday and had a little more than the Eagles in the second half to win 61-39.
The Eagles led 19-14 after a quarter and 33-27 at the half. But they couldn't keep up with the Lakers in the second half. Turnovers became an issue, and Churubusco had cramping issues in wearing down on a warm Friday night with a lot of guys playing both ways.
Lakeland outscored the Eagles 34-6 in the second half and compiled 575 yards of total offense for the game. All those Laker points were scored by the halfway point of the fourth quarter. The final points of the game were on a 56-yard touchdown run by Sean Conley and an extra-point kick by Carson Mickem with 6 minutes, 44 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
The sophomore Conley had 26 carries for 208 yards and four touchdowns for the Lakers. All four of those touchdowns were scored in the second half.
Senior Cole Frost had three receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown for Lakeland, and sophomore Keyan Arroyo added five receptions for 119 yards and a score.
Laker sophomore Brayden Holbrook completed 12-of-20 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions. His touchdown pass to Frost covered 82 yards late in the second quarter.
Mickem made seven of nine extra-point kicks. Drannon Miller recovered a bad Eagle snap in the end zone for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
Brody Lawrence threw two touchdown passes to Gavin Huelsenbeck for Churubusco. Brennan Gaff and Joey Voigt both intercepted Holbrook in the first quarter and returned them for touchdowns.
Ethan Smith and Weston Rinker each had touchdown runs for the Eagles, who is 0-2 for the first time since 2015. That was the last time Lakeland beat Churubusco on the gridiron before Friday. The Lakers won in Turtle Town 36-22 in the 2015 opener for both teams on Aug. 21, 2015.
Lakeland is 2-0 for the first time since 2013 and will travel to Prairie Heights for the annual Milk Can game on Friday. The Eagles will travel to Garrett Friday.
West Noble 20, Wawasee 12
The Warriors were pesky in Ligonier, but the Chargers controlled possession on the ground in their home opener and held off their neighbor to the west.
Junior Seth Pruitt had 35 carries for 229 yards and two touchdowns for West Noble. He carried the load for much of an eight-minute drive in the fourth quarter and finished it with a 5-yard touchdown run with 58 seconds left to put the Chargers up 20-12. West Noble then stopped Wawasee in its final possession to secure the victory.
The Warriors (0-2) scored first and had a 50-yard touchdown pass to draw within 14-12 late in the third quarter.
Senior quarterback Drew Yates added 109 yards rushing and a touchdown on 13 carries for the Chargers (2-0), who travel to Eastside Friday.
Fremont 43, Blackford 15
In Blackford, the Eagles scored 33 unanswered points after the Bruins took an 8-7 lead late in the first quarter. Fremont led 40-8 after three quarters and won its first game of the season.
Senior Brody Foulk completed 12 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 36 yards and a TD, and intercepted two passes on defense to lead the Eagles (1-1).
Sophomore Carmine Moreno had 14 carries for 190 yards and three touchdowns for FHS. He also had seven tackles on defense.
Gage Cope and Ethan Grimm each had a receiving touchdown for Fremont. Cope had 46 yards receiving and Cayden Hufnagle had 43 receiving yards. Exchange student Vito Kregel kicked a 20-yard field goal.
Steve Burkholder led the Eagle defense with 10 tackles. Cope had two tackles for loss. Nevin Bloom had a sack and Brady Verdin recovered a fumble.
Leo 42, Angola 17
In Leo-Cedarville, the Hornets were stung by big plays and fell behind 28-0 one play into the second quarter. It all started when Kaden Hurst returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown.
The Lions led 35-0 late in the second quarter in picking up their first win of the season.
Sophomore Hawkins Hasselman had two touchdown runs and kicked a 26-yard field goal for Angola (0-2).
Bronson (Mich.) 40,
Prairie Heights 12
In Bronson, the Vikings led 22-0 after one quarter and never looked back.
