LAGRANGE — Lakeland was in a shootout with Churubusco Friday and had a little more than the Eagles in the second half to win 61-39.

The Eagles led 19-14 after a quarter and 33-27 at the half. But they couldn't keep up with the Lakers in the second half. Turnovers became an issue, and Churubusco had cramping issues in wearing down on a warm Friday night with a lot of guys playing both ways.

