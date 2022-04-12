AUBURN — It was a big day for bats at Lakewood Park, Monday night, as the Panthers softball team traded runs with Southern Wells all night, but ultimately came up short and dropping their second straight home game, losing to the Raiders 17-10.
The Raiders wasted no time getting runs on the board, batting through the order (11 in total) in the first inning to lead 5-0, scoring three on a hit by pitch and two walks, with the other two coming from a two runs-batted-in single by Raiders player Cheyenne Neuenschwander.
Lakewood Park answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring three. Senior Megan Knox doubled and would be brought in on what was supposed to be a sacrifice bunt by junior Ava West, but she would reach base safely. Junior Sabrina Kauffman then scored West on a double to right-center field. Kauffman would later score herself on a wild pitch.
Southern Wells scored twice in the top of the second to lead 7-3 after four straight walks and a wild pitch by Kauffman, who came in for an inning of relief before starting pitcher Presleigh Burkhart was called back to the mound the next.
After two quick outs by the Panthers in the bottom half of the second, Knox would get on first with a single and steal a base before West drove her in again for her second run of the day.
The Raiders blew the game open with a three-run inning in the third to lead 10-4, all of which came with two outs.
The Panthers would follow up in the bottom part of the inning with a fly-out to right field, a strikeout and a foul out to the catcher. Southern Wells would be put away quickly in the top of the fourth as well.
Lakewood Park cut the lead by two in their frame after a Knox double to left field scored Burkhart, followed by West singling to right field to score Knox.
Neuenschwander got the Raiders another run in the fifth, singling to left field to score her teammate, Catalina Tucker. Reeves would also score after an RBI from the next batter to put Southern Wells up 12-6.
After a run on a wild pitch by Lakewood Park’s Grace Merkel and an RBI groundout by Burkhart to score Livia Lindblom in the bottom of the fifth, the Raiders further put the game out of reach with a two-run home run by senior Riley Tappy to lead 14-8. The Raiders added three more in the 7th and while the Panthers chipped into the lead in the bottom of the seventh, the deficit was just too large to overcome.
The Panthers are now 1-2 for the season while the Raiders open theirs up at 1-0.
