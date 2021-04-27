BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights’ baseball team rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat Lakeland 4-3 in eight innings in a quarterfinal game of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament.
The Lakers scored single runs in the first, second and fourth innings. The Panthers scored two runs in the fifth and a run in the sixth to tie off of Lakeland ace Brayden Bontrager.
Bontrager threw 100 pitches and went six and two-third innings. He scattered eight hits and struck out six.
In the eighth, Sam Levitz led off for PH with a seven-pitch walk against Lakeland reliever Blake Sturdivant. Seth Troyer had a second chance after a dropped pop-up to hit a single. Then Hunter Allen double to drive in Levitz and end the game.
“I had sac bunt on my mind. Hunter was 0-for-three coming in and did not look good at the plate,” Panthers coach T.J. Guthrie said. “But I let my leader swing it and he got right after it.”
Camden Hall pitched four shutout innings in relief to get the win for Prairie Heights. Hall, Troyer and Logan Hamilton had two hits apiece.
Clinton Bowers had two hits and drove in a run for the Lakers, who lost to Woodlan 7-5 on Monday after a little over a week in COVID-19 quarantine.
“This was the best game we played this season by far,” Lakeland coach Mike Issacs said. “We showed a lot of grit.”
The Panthers will host Fremont in a semifinal game on Friday.
Westview 7, Churubusco 6
In Emma, the Warriors held off Churubusco for their first win of the season.
The Eagles scored two runs each in the sixth and seventh innings. But Westview held on.
Braden Kauffman and Takota Sharick each had three hits and two runs batted in for Westview, who scored all seven of its runs in the first four innings. The freshman Kauffman also scored twice.
Sharick was the winning pitcher, allowing four unearned runs and five hits over five and one-third innings with seven strikeouts.
Keenan Hendricks homered for Churubusco. Blake Shepler pitched two and one-third innings of scoreless, hitless relief with four strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
Fairfield 8, Central Noble 4
In Albion, the Falcons scored four times in the top of the eighth to break a 4-4 tie. Fairfield will host Westview in a semifinal game on Thursday.
Fairfield scored two runs in the fourth inning to tie the game at 4-4. The Cougars are 7-2.
Prairie Heights 26, Hamilton 1
At Brushy Prairie, Trinity Pratt hit a grand slam home run for the Panthers (8-5). Haylee Henderson and Madi Strater combined for the five-inning no-hitter.
Prairie Heights will host Angola for a semifinal game Thursday on the Field of Dreams at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.