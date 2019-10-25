ELKHART — Garrett’s football season ended with a 30-7 loss to Jimtown in a Class 3A Sectional 26 first-round game at Sharpe Stadium Friday night.
The Jimmies (6-4) led 27-0 at the half, then tacked on a field goal in the second half.
Tre Washington, Ethan Devol, Clay Campbell and Cole Thompson had touchdown runs for Jimtown.
Senior quarterback Levi Follett scored from a yard out for the Railroaders in the third quarter, then junior Zak Klopfenstein kicked the extra point.
Garrett finished its 2019 season at 3-7. The Jimmies will travel to Tippecanoe Valley (7-3) for a semifinal game on Friday. The Vikings won 19-14 at South Bend Washington in round one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.